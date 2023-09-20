U.S.

Read All Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Bizarre Tweets After Hack

By
Donald Trump Jr Twitter Hacked Social media

Donald Trump Jr.'s X, formerly Twitter, account appeared to be hacked on Wednesday morning, with a string of bizarre tweets posted.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," Trump Jr.'s account wrote in the first post following the apparent hack on Wednesday morning.

Donald Trump Jr. Hacked
On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the X account of Trump Jr. appeared to be hacked after a series of controversial tweets were posted. Screenshot/X via screenshot

In a series of other posts, which were captured in screenshots by Newsweek, Trump Jr.'s account was seen mentioning Jeffrey Epstein and North Korea.

Donald Trump Jr. Hacked
The X account of Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be hacked on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Screenshot/X via screenshot
Donald Trump Jr. Hacked
On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Donald Trump Jr.'s X account posted a string of bizarre tweets prompting users to believe that he was hacked. Screenshot/X via screenshot

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked," Trump Jr.'s account wrote in another post.

Additionally, Trump Jr.'s account also called out President Joe Biden, saying that he is a "Stupid A** [n-word]"

A number of other social media users shared screenshots of the posts from Trump Jr.'s account, saying that he was hacked.

"I am guessing someone has hacked Donald Trump Jr.'s account," reporter Matthew Gertz wrote on X.

X user ALX wrote: "Yes, Donald Trump Jr.'s account has been hacked. X team aware and working on it."

donald trump jr twitter hack tweets read
Donald Trump Jr. speaks on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020. On September 20, 2023, his Twitter account was hacked, leading to a series of bizarre tweets. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump via email for more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

