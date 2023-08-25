Politics

Donald Trump Declared 'Rightful King' of US by White Nationalist

By
Politics Trump Arrest 2020 Election Georgia

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes voiced his support for Donald Trump by swearing allegiance to the former president in a video circulating on social media.

Trump, who surrendered at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on Thursday after being indicted on 13 counts over allegations that he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, describing the case against him as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Trump's arrest has done little to dissuade his enthusiastic supporters, including Fuentes, who recently said that Trump was the "rightful king" of America.

Fuentes—described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist livestreamer who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum—has had a rocky relationship with Trump.

Donald Trump Declared 'Rightful King' of US
Boston University student Nick Fuentes, 18, of Chicago, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump, during a rally at the school against Trump's order that restricted travel to the U.S. on January 30, 2017. Fuentes recently pledged allegiance to Trump, calling him the "rightful king of America." Christopher Evans/Boston Herald/Getty

Prior to November 2022, Fuentes was a vocal MAGA supporter who often spoke in favor of Trump and has criticized mainstream Republicans. The Holocaust denier attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in November with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, along with two other men.

Trump later said he had no idea who Fuentes was amid criticism that Trump was dining with a white supremacist. After the dinner, Fuentes questioned what Trump would be able to offer conservative Americans if he was elected president in 2024.

But now it seems Fuentes is back on Trump's side.

"I swear allegiance to Donald Trump. Forget the Constitution. I swear allegiance to Donald Trump. I swear allegiance to America. And I swear allegiance to God and Jesus Christ," Fuentes said in a video that was later shared to X, formerly Twitter, by account Right Wing Watch. "That's our pledge. That's our oath."

Fuentes is holding up his right hand while he swears allegiance to Trump. Later in the video, Fuentes, with his hand lowered, continues his monologue in support of Trump.

"Long live the president. Long live the rightful king of America," Fuentes said. "We salute you—our leader, our hero. God bless you. Pray for our president. Our real president."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

Fuentes is selling merchandise, including a T-shirt with a print of Trump's mugshot from Thursday's arrest. He also called attention to Trump's first social media post on X, formerly Twitter, since 2021. The post to Trump's account included the former president's mugshot with the words "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Fuentes also shared several photos to Telegram that appeared to mock Trump, including one that compared his mugshot to an image of an apple with a face superimposed on it and an image of the mugshot with cartoon hands below Trump's chin.

Trump's mugshot sparked an avalanche of jokes and memes, including some supporting him.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC