Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Being Denied Bond Sparks Racism Claims

Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in Donald Trump's ongoing Georgia election fraud case, has been denied bail after the director of Black Voices for Trump surrendered himself to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday.

During his first court appearance, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson told Floyd there were "grounds for the bond to be denied at this point," explaining that she found he was "a risk to commit additional felonies and potential risk to flee the jurisdiction."

The former president and 18 others surrendered themselves at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, this week. Floyd is being held on several counts, including conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. He was the only defendant not to retain an attorney and negotiate the terms of bond before turning himself in. He has denied all the charges.

Harrison Floyd's official police photograph taken after he surrendered at Fulton County Jail. The director of Black Voices for Trump has been denied bond and remains behind bars. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

"There's no way that I'm a flight risk, ma'am," he told Richardson via video link. "I showed up before the president was here," he added, referring to Trump.

During the hearing, Floyd also told the judge that "I cannot afford an attorney for something like this," and that he was denied representation by a public defender because he did not qualify. It is not immediately clear why Floyd was informed he could not be represented by a public defender.

Floyd claimed it would cost between $40,000 to $100,000 "to retain a lawyer for these charges." He told the judge he is "not going to put my family in that kind of debt." Responding to his comment, Richardson said he could either hire a lawyer or defend himself.

The other 18 defendants have been released after posting bond. The news has caused ire in Republican circles, with questions being raised over why a Black defendant is the only one to have been denied bail.

Dom Lucre, a prominent right-wing figure on social media, posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Harrison Floyd becomes first MAGA ally to be booked behind bars in the Georgia election fraud case. These Democrats really are showing us how racist they are. Why the hell they keep the Black man?"

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds also queried why Floyd was denied bail. He wrote on X: "Why did Fani Willis leave a Black man in jail over this? He needs to be released immediately. Please donate to his legal defense fund!!" Willis is the district attorney of Fulton County.

A fundraiser, hosted on GiveSendGo, has so far raised $74,000 dollars of its $100,000 target so far. The page reads: "Harrison voluntarily flew to Georgia and voluntarily turned himself in to the police. However, unlike all of the other defendants, Harrison is the only Black defendant and the only one who hasn't been released."

Trevian Kutti, another Black defendant, reported to Fulton County on Friday and has been released after posting bail.

Trump whas been charged with 13 felony counts relating to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Among the charges Trump faces are racketeering; soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office; conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements. He has denied all the allegations.