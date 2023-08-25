Full List of Donald Trump, Co-Defendant Mugshots Released by Police

Now that Donald Trump has been arrested in Georgia, the mugshots of all those accused of conspiring with the former president to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election results in the state have been released.

The Republican hopeful for the 2024 nomination flew to Atlanta on Thursday evening before traveling to the Fulton County jail to be processed, which was estimated to have taken around 20 minutes. He was released on a $200,000 bond and returned to his Bedminster, New Jersey, club later that night.

After being called Mr. President since 2016, Trump was given a new means of referring to him: P01135809, his inmate number.

A combination of booking photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, (From Top Left to Right) Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, (from Bottom Left to Right) Ray Smith, Cathy Latham, Harrison Floyd and Mark Meadows. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

As the former president was still in the air returning from the booking, staffers were already using the image of him under arrest to solicit donations. Trump later returned to X, known as Twitter when he stopped using it in early 2021, to do the same.

While some may view the mugshot of a president—the first time in U.S. history such a photo has been taken—as an indictment itself on the current state of American politics, Trump has been keen to cast it as a symbol "of America's defiance of tyranny," a fundraising email said.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty

Earlier in August, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others over their alleged involvement in a plot to unlawfully change the state's presidential election results.

The former president—who is facing three other criminal cases, including two involving federal charges—is facing 13 counts in total in connection to the indictment in Georgia.

In all the cases against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at arraignment hearings.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Atlanta Airport, he reiterated his claim that he "did nothing wrong" and called the case a "travesty of justice."

"If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election," he said, according to the Associated Press.

Rudy Giuliani

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer for Trump poses for his booking photo on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

The former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to Trump turned himself in on Wednesday, after being accused of being involved in a plot to install electors supportive of Trump in the Electoral College, despite Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia.

He is facing 13 counts including charges of allegedly violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer, making false statements, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

"I'm very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he told a reporter, describing the indictment as a "travesty" and an "attack on the American people."

Kenneth Chesebro

Kenneth Chesebro, a former Trump campaign attorney, poses for a mugshot in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who advised the Trump campaign in 2020, also turned himself in to authorities at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.

Following Trump's loss in November that year, Chesebro reportedly crafted memos that outlined possible legal avenues for challenging the election, including putting up alternative electors who would vote for Trump.

Chesebro's attorney Scott Grubman told CNN following the indictment that his client "did not once step foot in the State of Georgia on behalf of the campaign" and that he "stands ready to defend himself against these unfounded charges."

John Eastman

John Eastman handed himself to authorities in Fulton County on Tuesday and denies all the charges against him. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

John Eastman, another former Trump lawyer, who is alleged to have coordinated the fake electors scheme, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Eastman has been charged with several offenses including conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and violating the RICO Act.

In a statement following his arrest, Eastman denied all the charges against him and said the indictment "should never have been brought."

He added: "I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated."

Scott Hall

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, poses for his booking photo on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Atlanta, is accused by prosecutors of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and counting machines used in Coffee County, home to the city of Douglas.

He faces seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass and conspiracy to defraud the state. Hall turned himself in on Tuesday.

David Shafer

David Shafer, a former Georgia state senator and chair of the Georgia Republican Party, poses for a booking photo in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

David Shafer, a former Georgia state senator and chair of the Georgia Republican Party until June, is accused of being one of Trump's chosen electors.

He is facing eight counts including racketeering; impersonating a public officer; forgery in the first degree; false statements and writings; and criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

After being booked on Wednesday, Shafer posted his mugshot on X shortly after with the text "Good morning! #NewProfilePicture," and changed his profile picture to the mugshot.

Shafer's attorney wrote in a petition that his client "and the other Republican Electors in the 2020 election acted at the direction of the incumbent President and other federal officials," according to Politico.

Cathy Latham

Cathy Latham, chair of the Coffee County GOP Party, seen in a mugshot in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Cathy Latham, chair of the Coffee County GOP Party, was one of the so-called fake electors and is also alleged to have facilitated access to voting systems in the county.

She faces similar charges to Hall, and turned herself in on Wednesday. CNN reported that Latham has said she was not "personally involved" in the data breach.

Ray Smith

Ray Smith, a Georgia lawyer, poses for his booking photo on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ray Smith, a Georgia lawyer who represented Trump in his challenges in the state following the election, surrendered on Wednesday after prosecutors alleged he was among those to help organize the fake electors.

He faces 12 charges including racketeering; solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Sidney Powell

Sidney Powell, a former Trump attorney, poses for a booking photo at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for the Trump campaign, made false claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, and lost four federal lawsuits in the aftermath of the election.

She is accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Jenna Ellis

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis poses for her booking photo on August 23, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign legal adviser, was booked at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, after making false claims of election fraud in Georgia and authoring memos which argued then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to block the certification of Biden's victory, according to Axios.

She has been charged on two counts, one of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and the second for allegedly violating the RICO Act.

On a fundraising page for her legal fees, it says she "is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law."

Mark Meadows

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows poses for his booking photo on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff under Trump, is accused of being involved in discussions over how to secure the necessary votes to overturn the election results in Georgia in Trump's favor.

He attempted to get a federal court to block his arrest, but it was rejected by a judge on Wednesday. He surrendered to authorities the following day.

ABC reported that in the motion, Meadows' attorney wrote that "nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se."

Harrison Floyd

Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump, poses for a booking photo in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The leader of Black Voices for Trump, a group funded by the former president to increase Black voter turnout in 2020, Harrison Floyd was accused of trying to influence the testimony of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, before the Georgia grand jury.

He is accused of three counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings; and influencing witnesses. Floyd surrendered to authorities on Thursday.