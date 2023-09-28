Donald Trump 'Has Something' on Putin to Control Him—Bill O'Reilly

Donald Trump "has something" on Vladimir Putin that allowed the former president to control him, according to Bill O'Reilly.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson broadcast on X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—on September 27, the conservative commentator told the former Fox News host that everything with Trump is a deal.

"He was an effective president," O'Reilly said. "He's a populist, not a conservative, doesn't have any of that stuff going on. It's deal after deal after deal after deal." O'Reilly then added that this is how the 77-year-old controlled Putin during his time in the White House.

Ep. 26 The Bill O'Reilly Interview pic.twitter.com/yHabD7W9NO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

"He won't tell me what he has on Putin," O'Reilly, 74, told Carlson. "But I know he has something."

Since being shared by Carlson, the clip has received over 9.1 million views. The interview aired at the same time as the second Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News, Carlson's former employer.

The 54-year-old said that he was fired by the station in April as part of the Fox Corporation's settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, the company that provided the voting machines for the 2020 general election. Dominion sued the media organization over Tucker's claims that President Joe Biden's win was a fix, saying that Dominion's software changed people's votes.

Also an ex-Fox News host, O'Reilly published The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America in 2019. A long-time friend of the business mogul, the book was pitched as an "insider's look at the life of Donald Trump."

From left: Bill O'Reilly in 2016; Donald Trump in 2023; and Vladimir Putin in the same year. The commentator said that the former U.S. president had control of the Russian leader when he was at the White House. Teresa Kroeger/James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images News

The United States of Trump featured exclusive interview material with the politician, and examined how his childhood and career influenced his worldview and presidency. In the book, O'Reilly described Trump as a "essentially a loner, with few close friends" and an avid watcher of cable-news opinion shows.

He also interviewed Trump's children, with Donald Trump Jr. telling O'Reilly of his father: "I don't second-guess because there's always a method to the madness with him."

In December 2021, Trump and O'Reilly embarked on The History Tour together. The series of events across the U.S. promised to discuss the history of the Trump administration with O'Reilly and their audience, although the tour was reportedly poorly attended.

This is the second time O'Reilly has said that America holds power over Russia. In 2022, the journalist added that the United States weapons arsenal could wipe Putin off the face of the earth.

"Putin is saber-rattling about using nukes, and 'I'm going to do this, and I'm going to do that," O'Reilly told Newsmax while promoting his book Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists.

"The weaponry of the United States is far beyond anything that Putin has. If we chose to, we can wipe him and his government off the face of the earth in less than a day. We have those weapons in space right now, aimed right at Vlad."

Newsweek has reached out to Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump for comment via email.