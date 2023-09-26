How to Watch Second Republican Debate on TV and Online

Republican White House hopefuls are taking to the debate stage once again this week in the second GOP primary debate.

The 2024 presidential candidates will go head-to-head on Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Kicking off at 9 p.m. ET, the two-hour debate will air live on Fox Business and Univision and live-streamed exclusively on Rumble, a conservative video-sharing platform that describes itself as being "immune to cancel culture." Fox's coverage will also be available online here.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News' Stuart Varney and Dana Perino as well as Univision's Ilia Calderón.

Seven GOP candidates have qualified for the second debate, according to spokespeople for their campaigns. The hopefuls are: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy; former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley; ex-Vice President Mike Pence; Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Former President Donald Trump, who is the Republican front-runner, has also met the Republican National Committee's (RNC) threshold requirements, but he is expected to skip the event again. Last time, he refused to sign the RNC's pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee and counterprogrammed the debate by airing an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley participate in the first GOP primary debate on August 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two are expected to spar again during the second debate on September 27. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump's absence dominated the stage at the last debate in Milwaukee, but it did open up opportunities for Ramaswamy and Haley to spar with their competitors and give the lesser-known candidates more household name recognition.

According to a primary tracker from FiveThirtyEight, Trump leads the crowded field with 55 percent support. DeSantis has the second-highest support with 13 percent, followed by Ramaswamy's 6 percent and Haley's 5 percent.

In order to participate in the second debate, candidates needed to reach at least 3 percent in two national polls or 3 percent in one national poll and in two polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. They also need to have at least 50,000 unique campaign donations and sign a pledge to support the party's eventual nominee. Candidates had until Monday night to qualify 48 hours before the debate.

One other Republican who appeared at last month's event—former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson—was unable to qualify under the updated requirements.

During the debate, candidates will get one minute to answer the questions asked by Varney, Perino and Calderón, as well as 30 seconds for follow-up questions. There will be no opening or closing statements from the candidates.

Trump is expected to counterprogram the debate again on Tuesday by speaking to the Detroit autoworkers on strike at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis around the same time as the RNC event.

The third debate will be held in Miami, Florida, in early November, but no details have been released by the RNC at this time.