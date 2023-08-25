Donald Trump's Height and Weight Measurements Don't Add Up

Questions have been raised of the official inmate measurements of Donald Trump taken while under arrest in relation to two of the criminal cases lodged against him, with social-media users noting significant discrepancies.

The former president surrendered himself for processing at Fulton County Jail, in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening, which was estimated to have taken around 20 minutes.

Trump was released on a $200,000 bond and later described the arrest to Newsmax as "a very sad day for our country." He denies any wrongdoing regarding an alleged plot to unlawfully change the state's 2020 presidential election results and has accused prosecuting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being overwhelmingly partisan.

As well as an official mugshot of the 2024 presidential hopeful being released, Trump's arrest record states that he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. However, as reported in April, after being arrested in an unrelated case in New York, he was 6 feet, 2 inches and weighed 240 pounds—suggesting Trump has gained an inch and lost 25 pounds in little over three months.

Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The former U.S. president was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Social-media users appeared split over whether the discrepancy was because the information had been given to the respective authorities by Trump, or whether arresting officers had taken the measurements themselves and arrived at different numbers.

In Georgia, inmates are invited to give personal identification information, while the Associated Press reported that Trump had "provid[ed] officials as is customary with his physical measurements"—though it still remains unclear how these were provided.

"He must have went on quite the diet since then!" MeidasTouch, a liberal outlet, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in reference to the measurements released following the former president's arrest in Manhattan earlier in the year. "Impressive growth spurt as well!"

"Doesn't everyone know about the scientific fact that 77-year-olds go through 1 last growth spurt of approximately 1 inch?" an X user joked. "Always comes with a loss of 35 lbs [sic] too."

This is from his arraignment in Manhattan. He must have went on quite the diet since then! Impressive growth spurt as well! pic.twitter.com/EVB2yUxL6z — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 25, 2023

While some on social media accused Trump of lying about the measurements, one user, Adam Taylor, posted: "Since when do defendants get to self-report these things? They literally have a scale and such to get the proper numbers at the booking station."

Newsweek approached the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Trump campaign via email for comment on Friday.

Earlier in August, a grand jury in Fulton County indicted Trump and 18 others over their alleged involvement in a plot to unlawfully change the state's presidential election results, in which rival Joe Biden narrowly won, following the 2020 election.

The former president is facing 13 counts in total in connection to the alleged plot. These include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; making false statements; conspiracy to commit forgery; and criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

The criminal case in Georgia is just the latest to be leveled at the frontrunner in the Republican primary race for the party's 2024 presidential nominee. Trump is also facing two federal cases over claims of election interference and the mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence last summer.

The case against him in Manhattan was the first to be announced, with Trump being indicted with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was allegedly paid $130,000 by Trump's then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to stay quiet about an alleged affair with the Republican. Cohen has said he was reimbursed by Trump, but the former president has denied having sexual relations with Daniels, along with any financial misconduct.

In all the cases against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.