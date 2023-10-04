Donald Trump Will Not Become House Speaker For One Reason—Mary Trump

The niece of Donald Trump has mocked the former president as his name is suggested as a potential replacement for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Mary Trump, author, podcast host and critic of her uncle, knocked back speculation that Donald Trump could be in the running to take over from McCarthy after the California Republican was ousted from the role in a historic vote on Tuesday night.

There is nothing in the Constitution to state that the House of Representatives must elect a member of the lower chamber for the role of House Speaker, but historically they always have done so.

At least three GOP lawmakers have already suggested they would support Donald Trump for the position, which typically requires getting 218 House votes to be elected.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 03, 2023, in New York City. Trump's name has been cited as a possible replacement for House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy's removal. Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images

In a post on X, Mary Trump suggested there is another factor that will prevent the former president from becoming House Speaker.

"Donald will not replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker," she wrote. "Being Speaker requires work."

On Tuesday night, the House voted 216-210 to support the motion to vacate put forward by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting to remove McCarthy, the first time the House Speaker has been ousted from the role in U.S. history.

While there are a few Republican names who could be considered potential replacements for McCarthy, such as Louisiana's Steve Scalise, Florida's Byron Donalds, or North Carolina's Patrick McHenry, who was named the temporary leader of the lower chamber following Tuesday's vote, there is currently no candidate who looks to have the overwhelming support of the party.

Three GOP House members—Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, Florida's Greg Steube and Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene—have already indicated that they will support the former president in voting to select a new House Speaker.

"The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump," Greene wrote in a post on X. "He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President!"

Speaking on his Fox News show, Sean Hannity said Tuesday night that sources have told him that the GOP has "started an effort" to get Trump elected as the next House Speaker.

"And I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary," Hannity said.

However, Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has previously indicated that he has no interest in becoming House Speaker.

"No, it's not something I want to do. I want to look at what's happening, and then we're going to be doing something else. No, it's not something I would be interested in," Trump said in an interview in March 2022.

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

McCarthy has already ruled out a future run for House Speaker, with Gaetz also saying he has no interest in the role.

The Democrats look certain to support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to replace McCarthy, although it is highly unlikely the New York congressman will get enough, if any, Republican votes needed to get elected.