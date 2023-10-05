Donald Trump 'Humiliated' by Net Worth: Mary Trump

Donald Trump's estranged niece claimed on Wednesday that the former president is showing he's "humiliated" amid his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.

"His flailing accordion hands mean he's humiliated because his net worth was exposed," Mary Trump wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a photo of the former president at his trial.

The photo posted by Mary Trump was taken while the former president was speaking about the ongoing civil fraud case in New York, where he was accused by the state's Attorney General Letitia James of inflating the value of his own assets and his net worth, as well as other assets owned by the Trump Organization.

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

While speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom on Wednesday, Trump spoke about a recent ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron, who sided with James on her accusation that the former president increased the value of his assets, such as his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and his triplex at the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

"[Engoron] said that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18 million and it's worth one-and-a-half billion dollars," Trump said. "So they defrauded us because he called me a fraud...and he values Mar-a-Lago at $18 million, and you can't do that. It's worth probably 50 to 100 times more that."

Since Trump's trial started in New York, his niece has continued her criticism of the former president.

"Pout harder," Mary Trump wrote in a post earlier this week, sharing a screenshot of the former president in court.

During a recent episode of her podcast, The Nerd Avengers, she further spoke about the former president and his New York trial, saying "the worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump, other than being put in a room with no internet connection and no mirror, is to be forced to face the reality about who he is, which he knows deep down and just cannot allow to break through to his consciousness."

"In the context of what's going on, he's seriously being threatened for the first time in his life from a financial, legal, and existential perspective. It's almost like it's echoing the threats of the white male, straight, rich guy, and their assumption that they deserve to be in power, no matter what," she said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at NY State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023, in New York City. Mary Trump, his estranged niece, said he was "humiliated" by his net worth being exposed. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The former president has repeatedly attacked James and Engoron as his trial continues.

"I DON'T EVEN GET A JURY - Therefore, a Radical Left Judge, who came up through Democrat Club System, will decide. It is not possible that he can be fair," Trump wrote in a post to TruthSocial on Thursday morning.

"Every decision [Engoron] makes has been a horror show. It is why I do the set asides with the media - To explain the case, and what is going on. Our CORRUPT, RACIST, & INCOMPETENT A.G., Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, considered the WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE UNITED STATES, refused to bring this case under the respected "Commercial Division," where judges understand Valuations and Real Estate. This Trump Hating Judge doesn't. The Appellant Division must intercede, NOW!"