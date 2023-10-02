Mary Trump Mocks Donald With Photo From Court Room

Following Donald Trump's appearance in the New York State Supreme Court on Monday, for the start of his civil fraud trial, Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump mocked the former president's facial expression in the courtroom.

Mary Trump—a clinical psychologist and daughter of the former president's older brother, Fred—is a vocal critic of Trump as she frequently takes to social media to voice her opposition to her uncle.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Mary Trump mocked her uncle's appearance in the courtroom with a picture of him as she wrote, "Pout harder."

The former president was scheduled to be in court on Monday as part of Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against him and his real estate company.

The trial was said to be potentially delayed due to Trump filing a lawsuit in September alleging that the June ruling on removing Ivanka Trump from the list of defendants should effectively toss out the claims against him.

However, the majority of the claims in James' lawsuit have been resolved after Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, ruled on September 26 that the former president had misled banks and insurers by inflating the value of his properties in his financial statements.

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," Trump wrote on Truth Social prior to his appearance in court.

The civil trial will now mainly determine the size of the penalty.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom with his lawyers for the start of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023, in New York City. Mary Trump mocks the former president for his facial expression. Getty Images

This comes days after Mary Trump provided her insight into the former president's psyche during a new episode of "The Nerd Avengers" podcast, according to a transcript posted to her Substack on Friday.

During the podcast, hosted alongside several other political commentators, Mary Trump criticized her uncle amid his ongoing legal troubles noting that he is "seriously being threatened for the first time in his life, from a financial, legal, and existential perspective."

"The worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump, other than being put in a room with no interconnect connection and no mirror, is to be forced to face the reality about who he is, which he knows deep down and just cannot allow to break through to his consciousness," she added during the podcast.

Although the former president maintains his innocence amid his legal troubles, Trump continues to face charges in two federal cases, one surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol building and the other related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In addition, New York prosecutors have also charged him in relation to an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, and an Atlanta-area grand jury indicted him on charges stemming from an investigation into his alleged attempts at overturning Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.