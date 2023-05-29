Donald Trump Is Being Ignored by Republicans

Republicans appear to have been ignoring Donald Trump on a number of issues in recent weeks, suggesting the former president's influence on GOP lawmakers is waning as he seeks to regain the White House in 2024.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination next year, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis viewed as his leading rival.

While some sought to dismiss the importance of a New York jury earlier this month finding Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, several Republicans questioned his electability.

Other investigations into Trump remain ongoing, including the Justice Department's probe into his handling of classified documents and state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. And he has already been indicted in New York on charges related to hush money payments allegedly made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign.

This month, Trump has doled out advice—and warnings— to Republican lawmakers that appear to have had little impact.

Former President Donald Trump is seen arriving at Trump Tower on May 28, 2023 in New York City. His influence over Republicans appears to be waning. James Devaney/GC Images

At a CNN town hall earlier this month, the former president urged Republican lawmakers to hold firm on their demands in debt ceiling negotiation, saying they should not cave even if it results in the government defaulting on its debt.

"I say to the Republicans out there, congressmen and senators, if they don't give you massive cuts you are going to have to do a default," Trump said.

He added that the consequences of default could merely lead to "a bad week or a bad day."

He also posted about it on his Truth Social platform.

"Republicans should not make a deal on the debt ceiling unless they get everything they want," he wrote in one post. "Do not fold!!!"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he did talk about debt ceiling negotiations with Trump "for a second."

McCarthy said Trump told him to "make sure you get a good agreement as you move forward."

But the Republican speaker and Democratic President Joe Biden ultimately reached an agreement where some GOP demands were met but stopped short of the greater spending cuts that Republicans wanted.

Biden said it "represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want." Support from both parties will be needed to approve the legislation before a projected June 5 government default on U.S. debts, though some prominent Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, have pledged to vote against it.

Trump also failed to sway lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Texas House from impeaching Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an ally of the former president.

Trump had rushed to Paxton's defense ahead of Saturday's vote, warning lawmakers they would face his wrath if they proceeded to impeach Paxton.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, he called it "a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does."

But the House proceeded to impeach Paxton on 20 articles including bribery and abuse of public trust in a 121-23 vote that triggered his immediate suspension from office pending the outcome of a trial in the state Senate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, has not commented on Paxton in the past week, including after Saturday's impeachment. That prompted Trump to criticize Abbott for his silence.

"MISSING IN ACTION! Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General's Impeachment?" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Despite that, the governor has still not spoken on the matter, and an Abbott spokesperson did not respond to Newsweek's request for comment.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.