Donald Trump Jr. Says He's Angered the 'Leftist Executives' at Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. says that Fox News is run by "leftist executives" who are planning to "retaliate" against him for criticizing the network's decision to fire conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.

Fox News abruptly announced Carlson's departure on April 24, shocking the media world. The move also sparked outrage from Trump Jr. and a significant number of other prominent conservatives who had become dedicated viewers of Carlson's nightly opinion show.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, claimed in a tweet on Wednesday that his "friends at Fox News" told him his disapproval of Carlson's departure had enraged the "leftists" and "RINOs," or "Republicans in name only," that supposedly run the network.

"Have heard from a few of my friends at Fox News that the leftist executives running things there are pissed at me for calling them out over firing Tucker and to 'expect retaliation,'" Trump Jr. tweeted. "A lot of good people still work at Fox, but their RINO leadership is at war with conservatives!"

Have heard from a few of my friends at Fox News that the leftist executives running things there are pissed at me for calling them out over firing Tucker and to “expect retaliation."



A lot of good people still work at Fox, but their RINO leadership is at war with conservatives! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 3, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump Jr. on Wednesday claimed that "leftist executives" at Fox News were planning "retaliation" over his criticism of the network's firing of conservative pundit Tucker Carlson. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Newsweek has reached out via email to Fox News for comment.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly denounced Fox News, on social media and his Triggered podcast, during the 10 days since Carlson's exit was announced.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he alleged that the network was attempting to "smear Tucker Carlson" and "attack" all conservatives by "leaking" a January 7, 2021, text message to The New York Times.

"Fox News leaking to the left-wing New York Times to smear Tucker Carlson isn't just an attack on Tucker, it's an attack on all of his fans and conservatives everywhere!" Trump Jr. tweeted.

Fox News leaking to the left-wing New York Times to smear Tucker Carlson isn't just an attack on Tucker, it's an attack on all of his fans and conservatives everywhere! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 3, 2023

The text message published by the Times, which reportedly led to Carlson being fired by the Fox News board, featured the conservative pundit saying that he had hoped for a group of "Trump guys" to beat and "kill" an "Antifa kid."

Carlson then criticized the Trump supporters for "jumping" the "Antifa kid," reasoning that it was "dishonorable" because it was "not how white men fight." He went on to say that he realized the "Antifa creep is a human being" and he should not have wished for his death.

Trump Jr. also lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his father's likely GOP presidential primary opponent, on Sunday for failing to publicly condemn Fox News over the Carlson ouster.

While Carlson will no longer appear on Fox News, his commentary appears to remain in high demand among conservatives. A video Carlson shared to Twitter days after he left the network quickly went viral, receiving more than 23 million views in the week since it was uploaded.

A poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek and released this week found that 36 percent of Americans would be either "significantly likely" or "likely" to watch Carlson if he were to launch his own "independent internet show."

Despite the likelihood that Carlson's return to punditry would be supported by a large audience, it is not clear that he would be legally able to launch his own show or appear on another network in the near future.

The terms of Carlson's contract with Fox News are not publicly known, with the possibility that he may have agreed to a non-compete clause that would prevent him from broadcasting during the duration of the contract.