Tucker Carlson's First Post-Fox News Video Goes Viral

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson's first video since his unexpected ousting from Fox News has gone viral, garnering praise from fans who were eagerly awaiting his return.

Fox News announced the decision to abruptly "part ways" with Carlson on Monday, shocking conservatives who had become devoted viewers of his popular opinion show Tucker Carlson Tonight.

A short period of silence from Carlson that followed the announcement was broken on Wednesday, when the former Fox News stalwart posted an approximately two-minute video to his Twitter account.

While the video did not feature Carlson directly speaking about the circumstances of his exit from cable, he did say that issues "that will define our future" are not allowed to be debated "in American media." He signed off by telling viewers "see you soon."

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is pictured during an event in Hollywood, Florida, on November 17, 2022. Carlson on Wednesday shared his first video since being ousted from Fox News earlier in the week. Jason Koerner

Newsweek has reached out via email to Carlson's attorney for comment.

Within hours of the video being posted, it had racked up over 7.5 million views. Prominent conservatives and Carlson fans erupted with praise for the pundit.

"I agree completely," Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted while sharing Carlson's video. "The truth is the only way to win and it's worth fighting for no matter how hard it is. America looks forward to seeing you again @TuckerCarlson."

"Thank you Tucker," Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted.

"@TuckerCarlson's post has only been up for a few hours and it's already getting record interactions," tweeted former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"This is the strength of independent media," she continued. "This is the power of an uncensored digital square. They can't silence us anymore. Our message will always find a way to get out."

Less than 24 hours earlier, Lake had appeared on Newsmax and begged Carlson to "speak out" even if it were to result in a Fox News lawsuit for potentially breaking the terms of a contract. Lake offered to start a legal defense fund to help with Carlson's legal expenses.

"Just so we're clear here: +11 million views is 4x what Tucker's nightly viewership on Fox News was," conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted about Carlson's video on Wednesday, citing the number of views for the tweet rather than views of the video itself.

"Your monologue already has more views than your old slot on Fox News," tweeted Ian Miles Cheong, a Malaysia-based commentator on right-wing American politics. "Twitter is the future. Make this a daily thing, you'll get subscribers."

Although Carlson's video on Wednesday was his first significant public statement following his demise at Fox News, he did tell a Daily Mail reporter that he had been "blindsided" by the news earlier in the day, adding that his absence from broadcast television had been "going great so far."

Further details about Carlson's future remain unclear, as the terms of any contract he might still be under with Fox News could potentially prevent him from hosting a new television show in the near future.