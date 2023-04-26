Tucker Carlson's Revelations From His Days 'Outside the Noise'

In his first post since being ousted from Fox News, Tucker Carlson shared a few personal epiphanies he's had since he took a "step outside the noise."

The longtime host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was fired by Fox News on Monday, leaving the network to fill his primetime spot with a rotating cast of personalities until a permanent replacement is found. It is unclear what exactly led to his departure, and the decision seemed to come as a shock to Carlson, who had become one of the most recognizable faces of Fox News after nearly seven years of hosting.

At almost the same time that his Wednesday night show would have begun, however, Carlson took to Twitter just two days after splitting with the cable network to share a two-minute video about his "little time off."

Then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. On Wednesday, the former Fox personality released his first public video to Twitter since getting fired by the network. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"Good evening. It's Tucker Carlson," the video begins.

"One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country," Carlson said. "Kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true, and a bunch of hilarious people. Also, a lot of those. It's got to be the majority of population even now. So that's heartening."

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we have them. Trust me, as someone who's participated."

Carlson went on to list topics that, in his opinion, "will define our future," such as war, civil liberties, and emerging sciences.

"Debates like that are not permitted in American media," Carlson said. "Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realization."

Several theories have emerged as to why Carlson was let go by Fox News, including ties to the recent $787 million settlement of a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over Fox's promotion of baseless claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Others have speculated that the dismissal could be linked to comments Carlson made during his show that aired on April 19, in which the host attacked Fox News and other networks for taking money from big pharma to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Some have also pointed to Carlson's polarizing views on issues like white nationalism and the war in Ukraine, which may diverge from Fox's editorial standards.

Carlson continued in his video on Wednesday that the "current orthodoxies" surrounding American media won't last forever, saying, "When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful."

The video signed off with a promise to "see you soon," although it remains unclear where Carlson may go next.

A Daily Mail reporter also reached Carlson outside of his Florida vacation home earlier on Wednesday, to whom the former primetime host said that his first few days out of Fox News were "going great so far," adding, "I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years."

Newsweek has reached out Fox News' communications team via email for comment.