Donald Trump Jr. 'Super Comfortable' During Gay Bar Trip, Aubrey O'Day Says

Donald Trump Jr. was "super comfortable" whilst visiting a gay club, according to Aubrey O'Day, a singer who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump's then-married eldest son during 2011-12, despite him later "kind of belittling the gay community."

O'Day claimed Trump Jr. was "totally chill and nice with everybody" with the pair later having "sex in a gay club bathroom," during an appearance on ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast, which was released on Monday.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump Jr. for comment by email, via the Trump Organization where he works as executive vice president, requesting comment. Trump Jr. has not previously acknowledged having a relationship with the singer.

Over the past few years, Trump Jr. has established himself as a firm favorite among his father's conservative support base, and was accused of peddling "unvarnished homophobia" after describing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as "the gay guy," and suggesting he was only in the role "because he was gay and they check off a box."

File photo of Donald Trump Jr. at a rally on January 4, 2021, in Dalton, Georgia. Trump was "super comfortable" when visiting a gay bar, according to singer Aubrey O’Day, who claims the couple had an affair. GETTY/Alex Wong

On the podcast, O'Day said she'd visited a gay club one night with Trump Jr., during which "everyone was in a G-string or less."

Referring to the future president's son, she said: "My assistant said he was very comfortable and she remembered him being totally chill and nice with everybody which, I mean, I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes you know, kind of belittling the gay community, transgender women, etc...

"I thought to myself, man you were super comfortable in that gay club. In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom."

More recently, Trump Jr. has taken to comparing children being taught about LGBTQ+ relationships with "grooming" on social media. In April 2022, he spoke out in defense of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education law, which banned teaching on sexual orientation for students through third grade, claiming its opponents are "trying to indoctrinate and groom these children."

Trump Jr. also suggested Disney, which spoke out against the law, could change its logo to include the word "groomers" based on "what they are fighting against."

In February 2023, responding to a major train derailment in Ohio, Trump Jr. claimed Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, who is openly gay, was a diversity hire during an appearance on the conservative Newsmax network. His comments were described as "unvarnished homophobia" by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter.

In 2018, Cohen, formerly Trump's lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, financial fraud, and campaign finance violations, some of which he claimed were done at the direction of his boss. Cohen has since become a fierce Trump critic, claiming "God himself" couldn't defend the president from the charges he is facing relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

In the podcast, O'Day told Cohen that Trump Jr. had undergone a "transformation" since their relationship ended.

She said: "You know what a bleeding-heart liberal I am. And you know how I'm a social justice warrior since I was born and raised by one. There is no way that I could have ever loved somebody like what we see today.

"So, that goes to show you how much transformation or potential posturing the man is doing or has done since the man that I would call my soulmate, I also don't discredit that word. I do think if he were able to tell the truth, he would since he called me his soulmate first."