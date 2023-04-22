Donald Trump Offering Supporters His Half Eaten Pizza Goes Viral

A video clip of former president Donald Trump offering supporters his half-eaten pizza has gone viral since it was shared on social media.

The ex-president stopped by a pizza restaurant in Fort Myers, Florida, following a speech at the city's Caloosahatchee Convention Center on Friday, April 21.

Trump supporters arrived at the Downtown House of Pizza where the former president chatted with the crowd as he ate a slice of pepperoni pizza.

A video uploaded by CNN politics reporter Kate Sullivan captured the moment Trump offered to share his slice.

Former US President Donald Trump stops for a pizza at Arcaro and Genell in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, on August 20, 2020. Trump was surrounded by supporters at a pizza restaurant in Florida on Friday. Getty

The clip, shared on Twitter, stated: "Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters."

In the video, Trump held up the pepperoni pizza to the crowd which, in turn, chanted his name.

At one point during the clip, the former president asked: "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten."

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

There was one person in the pizza restaurant who could be seen saying: "I want the piece."

Trump then smiled at several bystanders before he put the slice back in the box and appeared to praise the quality of the pizza.

Since being shared late on Friday, April 21, the post has been viewed an estimated 1.9 million times.

According to industry market research company IBISWorld, the market size of the pizza restaurant industry in the U.S. in 2023 is $65 billion.

It added: "The market size of the Pizza Restaurants industry in the U.S. has grown 3 percent per year on average between 2018 and 2023.

Trump is no stranger to fast food and served up a fast food banquet of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and pizza to the Clemson Tigers university football team at the White House in 2019.

While a quote was wrongly attributed to Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence that suggested it was "the best meal we ever had," he did comment the visit to the White House "was awesome."

Trump then offered players from the North Dakota State University Bison football team fries and sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and McDonald's during a luncheon.

Trump referred to Clemson's visit while speaking to the 150 NDSU players and staff, saying: "I know you, people. We like American companies." His comments drew approving laughter from the team.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office and Downtown House of Pizza for comment.