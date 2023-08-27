U.S.

Donald Trump Posts Executive's Number to Prove He Won Golf Championship

U.S.

Former President Donald Trump shared the contact information of one of his golf course executives after raising skepticism online with another claim about winning a senior championship.

In a post to his platform Truth Social on Saturday, Trump claimed to have won the "Senior Club Championship," which included competitors at least 50 years of age, at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. In the past, the former president has made frequent boasts about his success as a golfer, many of which, as happened on Saturday, generated pushback and skepticism online.

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67," Trump's post read. "Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"

In a second post, attempting to combat potential skepticism of his accomplishment, Trump then shared the phone number of Mickey Gallagher, the "head of professional golf" at the Bedminster club.

trump golf win bedminster
Donald Trump takes part in a LIV Golf event at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump on Saturday claimed that he had won a senior golf championship at the club recently. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to the Bedminster club via email for comment.

Reactions to Trump's latest golf claim began to spread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Screenwriter Bob Schooley posted several reactions, questioning Trump's ability to win outside of his own courses as well as his free time to golf considering his other pressing matters that include the former president's ongoing legal troubles.

"Has Trump ever won a golf tournament on a course he doesn't own?" he asked in an initial post.

"So the guy who was golfing today is complaining that all of his court dates will interfere with campaigning?" he asked in a follow-up post.

"Trump wants you to know he can't cheat at golf because he's 'surrounded by Secret Service Agents,'" former media executive Mike Sington added. "Then he babbles about what a good athlete he happens to be. He's completely delusional and detached from reality."

Another X account, going by "Hoodlum," invoked the likes of Republican Representative George Santos of New York and Trump's Mar-a-Lago classified documents case co-defendant Walt Nauta to mock the former president's second post inviting people to check his score.

