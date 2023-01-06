Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'

Former President Donald Trump expressed stern optimism on Friday regarding the future of the GOP, all while the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is off to a rocky start in trying to elect a House speaker.

"Good things will be soon happening for the Republican Party, and 2024 will be a "Monster" (in a good way, of course!)," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His confidence accompanies a four-day-long slog in the House, where House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has now failed over a dozen times to receive the majority of votes necessary to become the next speaker. Meanwhile, it has also prevented the 118th Congress from beginning business, let alone swearing in newly elected members.

Trump received a vote from Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to become the next House speaker, but was also publicly chastised by Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert for his encouragement of Republicans to push McCarthy over the finish line.

Boebert said on the House floor on Wednesday that McCarthy should drop out of the running.

"Even having my favorite president [Trump] call us and tell us we need to knock this off," Boebert said. "I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, 'sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw.'"

Trump's positive message about the GOP's future comes a day after he not only sent warnings to drug cartels and immigrants illegally entering the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border, but also criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for enabling it.

"It's time for America to wage war against the cartels," Trump said in a nearly five-minute video that was posted on Truth Social. "In this war, Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels. They are making more money than they've ever made before, times 10. There has never been anything like it...Biden's open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation."

Trump, who is now running for the presidency for the third time, added that if he's elected in 2024, his administration's policy would include "taking down the cartels" in a similar vein to ISIS.

Trump's video was released hours before Biden delivered an address from the White House on an expanded border policy under the guise of Title 42, which was originally enacted by the Trump administration during the pandemic. To curb the spread of COVID-19, Title 42 allows authorities to send migrants back over the U.S.-Mexico border without going through a formal asylum process.

Biden announced the expansion of a "parole program" allowing 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. legally. The president admitted he does not like Title 42, but has to adhere to it due to the Supreme Court keeping the policy in place for the time being.

While Trump remains hopeful about his 2024 candidacy, recent polls show him trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also made headlines regarding immigration, including notably sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll from this past December showed DeSantis with a 23-point percentage lead over Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, who has not announced if he will run for president in 2024, has received praise from Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. The Florida governor has also stayed quiet regarding criminal referrals that have been made against the former president by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump 2024 campaign for comment.