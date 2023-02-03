Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'

A video of a pro-Trump "prophet" saying that Democrats are going to die and be arrested has begun to circulate on social media.

Pastor Julie Green, who was previously a part of the far-right Christian nationalist ReAwaken America Tour, made the claim in a video she made last week.

Green, who claims her prophecies come directly from God, made the video on February 2, 2023.

The video has since begun circulating on Twitter after being shared by commentator Ron Filipkowski. The video has so far been viewed more than 70,000 times since being posted early Friday morning.

He captioned the video "Trump-loving 'prophet' Julie [Gren] says God told her a bunch of Democrats are going to be arrested.

In the clip she said: "You are about to see many people in leadership step away.

"You will see them step down, you will see them completely walk away, you will see them resign and you will see many die.

"These are days of great judgement the Earth has never seen.

Trump-loving “prophet” Julie Greene says God told her a bunch of Democrats are going to be arrested. God: “You’re about to see many people in leadership step away .. you will see them resign, you will see many die. You will see many hauled out of govt buildings .. handcuffed.” pic.twitter.com/EDo7pre5Kl — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 3, 2023

"I made sure to destroy their Gods before their face but now you will see me judge.

"Now you will see judgments be poured out like never before. You will see things in front of your face, you never thought you would see.

"You will see many be hauled out of places in government buildings. You will see them be handcuffed and walked out.

"You will see them being marched out because I will make sure he world sees them fall."

Green has made bold political statement in the past. Following the loss suffered by many MAGA candidates during the midterm elections she claimed that "we are at war."

During an interview in November 2022 with General Mike Flynn, who served as Donald Trump's national security adviser, Green spoke about the ongoing conflict in politics.

She said: "One of the things that we do have to know is that we are in war, and we're in a different war than World War I or World War II. We're in a different war.

"This is a war for the soul of this nation. This is a war for basically the soul of human beings in general."

Green continued that authorities, without naming anybody specifically, want to create a "one-world government" and "put things underneath our skin" to track people.

"There's lots of people who are giving up on this country because of what they just saw for two elections in a row. It's not over.

"And I don't want anybody to think it's over, but it is going to look a little bit differently," she said. "The lord's been saying that it's going to look a little bit worse before it gets better."

Newsweek has contacted Julie Green for comment.