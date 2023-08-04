Donald Trump Receives Polling Blow From Republican Voters

A significant share of Republican voters approve of the two federal indictments that have been brought against former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult poll found that most Americans approve of the indictments the former president has faced, while the vast majority of GOP voters don't approve of the charges.

However, more than one-fifth of GOP voters polled say they approve of the indictment relating to Trump's handling of classified documents. Almost the same share approve of his recent indictment arising from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The poll comes as Trump continues his bid for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination. He is still the clear early front-runner in a slew of recent polls, and it remains to be seen if the indictments will impact his position. The former president has denied all wrongdoing. He repeatedly criticized the special counsel's investigation and argued that it is politically motivated.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. A new poll shows a significant share of Republicans approve of the indictments brought against the former president. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Nonetheless, if a significant share of Republican voters agree that Trump should face indictment, it may impact the GOP primary race as the former president's legal battles continue.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Morning Consult found that 21 percent of Republican voters approved of Trump's indictment in the classified documents case. A clear majority of 69 percent did not approve, and 10 percent answered don't know/no opinion.

When it came to the indictment arising from the probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election, 18 percent of Republicans said they approved, while 76 percent did not approve and 6 percent answered don't know/no opinion.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from June 22 to 24 and August 2 among representative samples of at least 1,651 registered voters.

Among those registered voters, 52 percent approve of the 2020 election indictment, 40 percent disapprove, and 8 percent answered don't know/no opinion.

A clear majority of 52 percent also approved of the classified documents indictment, while 39 percent disapproved and 9 percent answered don't know/no opinion.

Separately, a New York Times/Siena College poll found that 13 percent of Republicans said they believed Trump had committed serious crimes, up from 6 percent in the same poll in September.

However, 74 percent of Republicans said Trump had not committed serious crimes and 13 percent weren't sure. The question polled 818 registered Republican voters from July 23 to 27.

Trump also remains the clear favorite for the GOP presidential nomination, according to analysis from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight.

The former president had 53.3 percent support in the GOP primary as of August 3, according to FiveThirtyEight's analysis. That's significantly ahead of his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had 14.3 percent support.

In head-to-head match-ups against President Joe Biden, Trump and the current White House incumbent appear to be almost tied.

The New York Times/Siena College found both Trump and Biden with 43 percent when 1,329 registered voters were polled.

A more recent InsiderAdvantage poll conducted among 850 likely voters from July 31 to August 1 found Biden leading 45 percent to Trump's 41 percent.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Last month, Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. On Thursday, federal prosecutors with the DOJ filed a superseding indictment that included fresh charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony counts tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed.