Donald Trump Says US Taxpayers Funded Hamas Attacks on Israel

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday blaming Hamas' attack on Israel on Unite States taxpayer dollars.

Hamas carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday. The Associated Press said that Hamas fired thousands of rockets, while dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea.

The former president blamed the attack on "American taxpayer dollars" in a statement Saturday morning on Truth Social, his social media platform. The Biden administration in 2021 reinstated assistance to Palestine, at the time providing it $235 million. Critics, however, warned that resuming the aid could bolster Hamas' operations, a sentiment echoed by Trump. Biden has also provided billions of dollars to Israel.

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again," Trump wrote.

Former President Donald Trump is seen on September 15 in Washington, D.C. Trump on Saturday released a statement about the Hamas attack on Israel. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Biden administration has condemned the attack.

"We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated when more information becomes available.