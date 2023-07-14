Donald Trump to Host 'Sound of Freedom' Stars at Special Screening

Donald Trump is set to host a screening of Sound of Freedom at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, amid controversy surrounding the box office hit.

The former president's team confirmed in a press release that Trump will host a viewing of the film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and distributed by Angel Studios at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 19.

Trump will also be joined at the screening by the film's producer, Eduardo Verástegui, star Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard, who the movie is based on.

The movie tells the story of Ballard, a Homeland Security Department agent, and his attempt to rescue children from child-sex trafficking gangs in Columbia. The movie has gained huge support from conservative figures and is a box office smash, but has been panned by several critics.

Newsweek reached out to Angel Studios via email for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. Trump announced he's hosting a screening of the movie "Sound of Freedom" in Bedminster. ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

There has also been controversy about Caviezal over his apparent links to the QAnon conspiracy group. QAnon supporters believed that Trump was secretly battling the "deep state" while president and that a high-profile pedophile ring involving Democrat figures would be arrested and executed under his orders.

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has reshared or boosted QAnon profiles on his Truth Social social media platform more than 500 times between April 29, 2022, and May 31, 2023, according to MediaMatters.

In the statement confirming the screening, Trump's team mocked media outlets like Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, CNN, and The Guardian that have "trashed the film and mocked the millions of movie-goers who purchased tickets to screenings," as well as other outlets that have refused to review it.

On Wednesday, The New York Times's Glenn Kenny said in his review that Sound of Freedom's "muted tone ultimately undercuts its solemn sense of mission" and noted that Ballard has been accused of exaggerating his rescue narratives.

The Guardian described the film as a "QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America," with Rolling Stone called it a "QAnon-tinged thriller" that is "designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer."

Ballard has dismissed allegations that the movie, which has now grossed more than $53 million at the box office, is purposely trying to appeal to QAnon and its supporters.

"Where's the QAnon doctrine being spewed in the film and in the script? I have no idea because this is actually what it looks like. This is what happened. I was there, and several others were there to confirm so this is just some other agenda," Ballard told Fox & Friends.

"Who would want to run interference for pedophiles and human traffickers? That's the more important question in all of this. Why would you want to lie to push an agenda whose goal is to have children in captivity? It's kind of sick."

Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus In Mel Gibson's 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ, also denied that Sound of Freedom is linked to QAnon.

"I never knew about [QAnon] while I was doing this movie Sound of Freedom, it has nothing to do with our film," he said during a July 11 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. "But it's really interesting that they pointed to this immediately and said 'That guy's one of them, he's bad.'"