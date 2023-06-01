Donald Trump Supporters Laugh at His Response to Biden's Fall

Former President Donald Trump was met with laughs by his supporters following his response to a fall by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

While delivering a speech in Iowa, Trump was informed that Biden had fallen after appearing at the commencement ceremony for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said. "You got to be careful about that, you gotta be careful about that because you don't want that." "Even if you got to tiptoe down a ramp," Trump added, prompting widespread laughter from the crowd of supporters at his rally.

Trump reacts to Biden falling on stage earlier today: "You got to be careful about that. Because you don’t want that. Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp." pic.twitter.com/l84MFsP3ab — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

Trump's remark about tiptoeing down a ramp was in reference to a speech he gave at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2020. Following his speech, Trump was seen slowly walking down a ramp and videos of his tiptoe sparked concerns about the former president's health.

Former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump arrives to meet local Republican leaders at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. During Trump's speech, he spoke about President Joe Biden's fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

"Remember when the media collectively lost their minds over Trump walking slowly down a slippery ramp and claimed he had dementia?..." Twitter user Danny De Urbina wrote in a post, sharing the video of the 2020 incident.

Remember when the media collectively lost their minds over Trump walking slowly down a slippery ramp and claimed he had dementia?... pic.twitter.com/X9SGouWBRE — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 1, 2023

According to the New York Times, Trump issued a tweet following questions about his health in 2020 saying, "the ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery...The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!"

Biden also previously commented on Trump's move to tiptoe down the ramp at West Point.

"Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps," Biden previously said. "Come on."

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump's ramp walk at West Point and claims he's stronger: "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

Following Biden's fall on Thursday, White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt said the president was "fine."

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," LaBolt added in a tweet.

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the White House press office via email for comment.

This is not the first time Biden has tripped since he took office in 2020. In February 2022, Biden was seen walking up the steps to board Air Force One and slightly tripped on his way.

"On the left: President Trump boards his plane heading to East Palestine, OH," the Trump War Room Twitter account wrote in two videos showing Biden and Trump walking up stairs to an airplane. "On the right: President Biden trips up the stairs trying to leave Poland. America, the choice is yours!"