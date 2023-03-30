Donald Trump's Surprising Answer to Joe Biden Question

Former President Donald Trump refused to say whether he believed President Joe Biden was in cognitive decline during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Trump has been highly critical of Biden in the past and suggested that candidates for president should take a cognitive test.

However, when asked about Biden's mental state Trump said it was "inappropriate" for him to comment on it.

Former President Donald Trump refused to say whether he believed President Joe Biden is in cognitive decline during an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity, despite previously saying he supported cognitive tests for candidates.

Hannity aired part three of his interview with Trump on Wednesday and asked the former president about Biden's mental state, but Trump refused to comment on the matter.

That decision may come as a surprise since Trump has previously been highly critical of Biden, particularly as the former commander-in-chief is now ramping up his own 2024 presidential campaign.

During what Hannity referred to as "the lightning round," the Fox News host asked Trump for his take on a variety of issues, including views on President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

In response to a prompt about Biden, Trump said he was "so disappointed what's happened to the country" and referred to the president's recent gaffe during his speech before the Canadian parliament where he inadvertently praised China.

"Why are you reluctant to say he looks like he's in a cognitive decline?" Hannity said.

"Because I don't want to say that. I don't think it's appropriate for me. You can say it," Trump replied.

"Oh, I do," Hannity said, and Trump responded: "A lot of people say it. I think, as somebody that is in the position that I'm in, I think it's inappropriate for me to say it."

In a previously aired portion of the interview, Trump suggested he would be in favor of cognitive tests for anyone running for president. He referred to a cognitive test he had taken while in office, which he has mentioned on several occasions.

"I'd do it now," Trump said when Hannity asked if he'd do it again.

"I'd take it a step further," the former president went on. "I don't think it's an age thing. I think a person running for president—you could say a person running for certain offices, if you want to know the truth—now, I don't know if it's constitutional, because people would say it's not constitutional, but I would say that if you could do it—I'd like to see it for anybody running for president."

Some Republicans have claimed President Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, while Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, has been particularly vocal on the matter.

In February, Jackson described Biden's physical exam as a cover-up, tweeting: "How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!!"

The physical, conducted by the president's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, included an "extremely detailed" and "reassuring" neurological exam that found no "cerebellar or central neurological disorder."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.