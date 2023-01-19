Donald Trump's Giving Prosecutors Evidence of His Guilt: Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump's recent attempt to defend himself in the Mar-a-Lago documents case provides "additional evidence" of his consciousness of guilt, a former federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

Trump is facing a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in the summer of 2022. Prosecutor Jack Smith was appointed to act as special counsel in the investigation, as well as for another probe looking at the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing regarding to the documents and has not been charged.

In several posts on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump railed against the documents probe and again asserted his innocence. He wrote that during his presidential administration, folders marked as "classified" or "confidential" that contained papers would be distributed to him and others in certain instances.

"When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them...," Trump wrote.

He added in a subsequent post that "these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a 'cool' keepsake."

"Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not," Trump wrote in an apparent reference to the FBI, which conducted the Mar-a-Lago search in August. "It's also possible that the Trump Hating Marxist Thugs in charge will 'plant' documents while they're in possession of the material."

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who frequently weighs in on Trump's legal troubles, responded Wednesday about Trump's Truth Social post regarding retaining folders marked classified as keepsakes.

"Every new 'explanation' that contradicts his previous BS explanations provides ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS OF GUILT," Kirschner tweeted. "The only remaining impediment to a Trump conviction is a DOJ indictment."

Trump's other attempts to explain the presence of classified material at Mar-a-Lago have included saying that he had a standing order to declassify documents removed from the Oval Office and taken to Mar-a-Lago. However, legal experts have cast doubt on that rationale.

Kirschner said in a Sunday episode of his Justice Matters podcast that the way and frequency in which Trump writes his Truth Social posts, which are often punctuated with capitalizations and insults against people he views as opponents, signals that the former president believes he'll face charges.

"He sounds desperate, he sounds scared, he sounds like he knows indictments are coming and there's nothing he can do to stop them," Kirschner said.

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Trump for comment.