Doria Ragland's Year in Celebrity Spotlight: From Meghan to Kardashians

Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, became a public figure known worldwide when she was photographed attending the wedding of her only daughter to Britain's Prince Harry back in 2018.

In the absence of any other members of Meghan's family, Doria was one of the only visible links to Meghan's past during the wedding, which was widely attended by celebrities and extended members of the royal family at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Though ever-present for her daughter during her milestone moments—including moving in with Meghan and Harry as they welcomed their first baby, Prince Archie, in 2019—former yoga instructor Doria remained silent in the face of the criticism and difficulties faced by the couple, which eventually led to their split from the monarchy a year later.

Since Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. and made numerous bombshell allegations against the monarchy, Doria maintained her low profile—until only recently.

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland photographed in England on the evening before the royal wedding, May 18, 2018. Doria has made a number of high profile appearances over the past 12 months. STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

Over the past 12 months, Doria has made three key public appearances, from breaking her silence over her daughter's struggles with the media in the duchess' Netflix docuseries, to being seen partying with the Kardashians at a charity event, and more seriously, being party to a paparazzi car chase through Manhattan.

Newsweek looks at Doria Ragland's highest profile year to date.

'Ready to Have My Voice Heard'

In December 2022, members of the public heard for the first time how Meghan Markle's mom felt about her daughter's experiences since becoming linked to the royal family five years earlier.

Asked to take part in their eponymously named Harry & Meghan six-part docuseries for Netflix, Doria made her first appearance in the second episode, introducing herself by saying: "My name is Doria and I am Meghan's mom, and the last five years has been challenging, yeah. I'm ready to have my voice heard, that's for sure. A little bit of my experience you know, as her mom."

Recounting the early days of their relationship, Doria revealed how Meghan broke the news to her that: "Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry...You can't tell [anyone].

"I remember when I first met him too," she said of the prince. "You know he was this [6 foot 1 inch] handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one."

As the episode developed, the subject of Meghan's race was raised and how this was referenced by the media.

"As a parent, in hindsight I would absolutely like to go back and have that very real conversation about how the world sees you," she told the show's interviewers.

Doria Ragland at the royal wedding of her daughter, Meghan Markle, to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Doria discussed Meghan's early relationship with Harry and the press response in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

As negative press attention became focused on Meghan after her relationship, she recounted: "I said to her, I remember this very clearly, that 'this is about race.' And Meghan said, 'Mommy, I don't want to hear that.'

"I said, 'You may not want to hear it but this is what's coming down the pike.'"

New York Car Chase Witness

After the Netflix show, Doria was again pulled into public focus in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, published in January 2023, in which he referred to her as "lovely Doria."

Five months later, the prince and Meghan stepped out with Doria for a glittering awards show in Manhattan.

Meghan was a recipient of a Women of Vision award for her global advocacy for women and girls, and Doria was photographed alongside her daughter wearing an elegant black smock dress with sheer sleeves and matching accessories.

The evening was notable for a negative reason, as Harry and Meghan's spokesperson revealed a day later that the group had been involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after the event as they were pursued by paparazzi.

Doria Ragland with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan, New York City, on May 16, 2023. The evening ended with a dramatic paparazzi car chase. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

"Last night, the duke and duchess and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

The incident not only provoked an angry response from fans of the couple toward the photographers, but it also saw a negative response shone back on them, after a number of sources, including New York Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD, appeared to present a less high-stakes account of events.

Party With the Kardashians

Doria made her third high profile appearance of the year on Saturday, as she appeared on the guest list of the fifth anniversary gala celebration for the charity This Is About Humanity.

The gala was hosted at actor Henry Winkler's property in Los Angeles and was attended by some of the biggest names in business and Hollywood, including Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and entertainment dynasty members Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Doria stood out from the crowd, wearing a striking print dress in her favorite smock style, featuring a bold print in orange and pink.

This Is About Humanity is a charity that has worked to raise awareness for and help families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. In December 2022, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation worked with the organization to provide holiday gifting to over 30 families as part of the charity's Holiday Party for Reunified Families.

Doria Ragland photographed with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the This Is About Humanity fifth anniversary gala in Los Angeles, August 26, 2023. She maintained a low profile in the past. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

