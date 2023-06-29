Drama Queen Dalmatian's Noises Entertain the Internet: 'Alarm Clock Song'

When people think of the noises a dog makes, they might think that all they do is bark, but one owner has shown the incredible variety of noises that her theatrical Dalmatian likes to make.

Whenever Reggie does anything, from waking his family up early, sneezing and even a simple yawn, he has to do it with an adorable noise. The Dalmatian's owner, Alisha Taubman, shared the hilarious clip of Reggie's many vocalizations on her TikTok account (@reggie_the_dalmatian) on June 19, and it's been viewed almost 81,000 times already.

After sharing Reggie's impressive abilities online, Taubman told Newsweek that "he is a total drama queen," so he always likes to make as much noise as possible. While she might not understand the meaning of all the noises Reggie makes, Taubman loves hearing them regardless.

From left: Reggie the Dalmatian making his various noises at home. The dog's owner has left many internet users in hysterics by revealing the many types of sounds her pup makes. @reggie_the_dalmatian

"Whenever he makes a noise, it isn't a normal bark. It's always something ridiculous," Taubman said. "Most of the noises he makes are completely random, apart from the 'woowoo,' which means he's hungry."

Taubman added that she has "no idea" why Reggie makes so many of his strange noises, but they certainly give her plenty of entertainment. The Dalmatian's talents range from a "squeaky yawn," his blaring "alarm clock song," and Reggie even making noise in his sleep with "the dream bark."

Dogs will communicate through barking, whining, growling, howling and even singing, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Barking is the most common sound that a dog will make, and it can be used as an alert when they hear a noise, or to get their owner's attention for some food. The tone of bark can also highlight what the dog needs, as high-pitched barks are more welcoming, compared to a deep bark, which is more of an alert.

Certain breeds may prefer to howl as a greeting or to gain attention, but a howl can also signal that a dog has plenty of pent-up energy that they need to expend. The AKC adds that letting out a howl is similar to how humans let out a scream sometimes.

These certainly aren't the only sounds that dogs are capable of. Owners may also be familiar with growling during playtime; purring when they're incredibly content; or, with certain breeds, even singing when they hear a certain pitch.

The clip of Reggie's "extra noises" has been hugely popular online, and it's already amassed over 5,400 likes.

After sharing the video, Taubman told Newsweek: "I didn't expect so many people to enjoy the video, but I can understand why they do because Reggie is so funny."

Among the comments on the TikTok post, many users shared which noise is their favorite, and several owners wrote about the similar sounds their own dogs make.

One TikTok user commented: "The dream barks are my faves, so much cuteness when they sleep."

Another person supported Reggie, as they posted: "None of these are extra, all are necessary."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.