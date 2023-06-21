Dog Sings His Heart Out in Hilarious Duet With Owner: 'So Much Emotion'

A singing rescue dog has performed an impassioned duet with his owner and it's an instant classic.

Diana Ross and Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes; the world of music is littered with iconic duets and now another has joined the fray.

Pamela Quinn and her dog Casper developed into something of a musical double act during the pandemic, with videos of the pair performing in their own distinctive style proving popular on TikTok. Those clips eventually landed them an appearance on America's Got Talent.

It capped a remarkable journey for Casper, whom Quinn adopted as a rescue dog when he was just 3 months old. "He was the biggest in the litter so he had already been at this particular rescue for three weeks and was passed over for smaller puppies," she told Newsweek. "I went, not really looking to actually get a dog but to satisfy my puppy fever that I had been hit with for several months."

Pam Quinn and her dog Jasper. He's loved singing ever since he was a puppy. thepamquinn

From the moment she met Casper, a bond was formed. "I remember holding Casper in the palm of my hand and he just had so much energy and personality at such a young age," Quinn said. "We definitely bonded instantly but I ended up walking away without him, actually, and just felt this gnawing fear that I had left my dog there. So I went back and got him!"

Dogs like music. In fact, a 2017 study by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Scotland's animal welfare charity, and the University of Glasgow found dogs preferred certain genres over others. Researchers sought to explore the effect playing different genres of music had on dogs, in terms of their behavior.

Professor Neil Evans who worked on the research said: "Overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior."

It took Casper a little while to discover his love of music. "When he was a puppy, he ironically didn't have much of a voice," Quinn said. "He would make these weird little noises as if he were attempting a bark that might never come."

That all changed one day, when he was around a year old. "I was playing guitar and singing for this little musical I had been writing," Quinn said. "All of a sudden this sound came out of him that made my eyes widen and my jaw drop. Sometimes it still does, even after all this time."

Quinn said what started out as "a party trick" has evolved into something very special with Casper eventually making his way to the auditions for America's Got Talent in 2021.

"It was a blast," Quinn said. "I was more nervous to perform in that than for anything in my entire life and Casper shined bright. The judges definitely appreciated the humor of the whole thing."

Despite his brushes with stardom, Casper has never lost sight of where it all began—on social media with videos regularly posted to TikTok and Instagram. In this particular clip, he can be seen chiming in as Quinn sings "You Are My Sunshine." As the lullaby reaches its conclusion, he lets out a howl to sign off. It's a short but sweet performance that has proven popular with viewers online.

One TikToker called Casper's howl the "perfect ending" while another wrote: "So much emotion for a little Casper." A third said: "Yes baby boi! Let it out!" with a fourth writing: "He hung on as long as he could.....ADORABLE!!!!"

Commenting on the video, Quinn said: "You can tell that he is living for this lullaby and is just anticipating when he can sing his little heart out. He emulates a wolfpack howl with me when he sings and absolutely loves to get loud and proud with it."

She added: "Singing is his favorite hobby and I truly believe that if he were a human, he'd be an opera star by now."

