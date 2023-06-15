Pit Bull Sings Happy Birthday to Himself in Adorable Clip: 'Sweet Boy'

A video of a dog attempting to "sing" Happy Birthday has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @turbopitty, had over 762,000 views at the time of writing. The footage showed Turbo the pit bull sitting in front of a plate holding a treat at a dining table.

A voice in the clip asked: "Turbo, is it your birthday?" as squealing could be heard in the background. "You have to sing. Ready?" the voice said as the dog sits next to two people in the clip.

As people joined in the birthday song, Turbo was seen howling while pointing his head toward the sky.

While it's unclear whether the dog was indeed singing his own version of the classic birthday song, studies have shown how canines respond to music in a positive way.

A stock image of a dog sitting in front of a plate of cake, wearing a "Happy Birthday" sign on its head. A video of a dog that loves to "sing" the Happy Birthday song has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

A March 2017 study in the peer-reviewed journal Physiology & Behavior showed that regardless of the music genre, "dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played."

The study said: "Classical music has been shown to reduce stress in kennelled dogs."

The study also found that the heart rate variability of kennelled dogs was "significantly higher, indicative of decreased stress," when dogs were played soft rock and reggae music.

A January 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animals also showed that "animals appear less stressed or anxious when exposed to classical music than to control conditions."

As the birthday song concluded in the latest viral clip, a voice was heard saying: "Aw, nice singing." A person sitting next to Turbo said "good job" as the dog was given a treat.

The latest instance isn't the first time Turbo has joined the birthday singalong. According to previous posts on the account, the pit bull has also performed the song during his "dad's" birthday, a birthday that coincided with Mother's Day in May, and another birthday occasion.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the pit bull in the latest clip.

Angela Leigh said: "Turbo carried the performance. I need to hire him for my own birthday. I'll share treats."

Vincent Fos 🇮🇹 wrote: "Happy Birthday Sweet Boy."

DAVILA wrote "So adorable," while user40238706066 said Turbo must have been saying "Excuse me while I swing my head allll the way back for these high notes..."

User leahbrownbarragan wrote: "Omg [oh my god] this was great!!.."

SammaLee said: "I can't love this enough!!!..." while GrAnnieof6 wrote "OMG! How freaking cute!..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

