Funny

Pit Bull Sings Happy Birthday to Himself in Adorable Clip: 'Sweet Boy'

By
Funny Pets Dogs Pit Bull Viral video

A video of a dog attempting to "sing" Happy Birthday has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @turbopitty, had over 762,000 views at the time of writing. The footage showed Turbo the pit bull sitting in front of a plate holding a treat at a dining table.

A voice in the clip asked: "Turbo, is it your birthday?" as squealing could be heard in the background. "You have to sing. Ready?" the voice said as the dog sits next to two people in the clip.

As people joined in the birthday song, Turbo was seen howling while pointing his head toward the sky.

While it's unclear whether the dog was indeed singing his own version of the classic birthday song, studies have shown how canines respond to music in a positive way.

Dog wearing happy birthday headband with cake.
A stock image of a dog sitting in front of a plate of cake, wearing a "Happy Birthday" sign on its head. A video of a dog that loves to "sing" the Happy Birthday song has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

A March 2017 study in the peer-reviewed journal Physiology & Behavior showed that regardless of the music genre, "dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played."

The study said: "Classical music has been shown to reduce stress in kennelled dogs."

The study also found that the heart rate variability of kennelled dogs was "significantly higher, indicative of decreased stress," when dogs were played soft rock and reggae music.

A January 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animals also showed that "animals appear less stressed or anxious when exposed to classical music than to control conditions."

@turbopitty

#dogsoftiktok #dog #pitbull #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #pitty #dogs #pittiesoftiktok #dogsoftiktokviral #4upage #doglove #pitbulllove #dogsofttiktok

♬ original sound - Turbopitty

As the birthday song concluded in the latest viral clip, a voice was heard saying: "Aw, nice singing." A person sitting next to Turbo said "good job" as the dog was given a treat.

The latest instance isn't the first time Turbo has joined the birthday singalong. According to previous posts on the account, the pit bull has also performed the song during his "dad's" birthday, a birthday that coincided with Mother's Day in May, and another birthday occasion.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the pit bull in the latest clip.

Angela Leigh said: "Turbo carried the performance. I need to hire him for my own birthday. I'll share treats."

Vincent Fos 🇮🇹 wrote: "Happy Birthday Sweet Boy."

DAVILA wrote "So adorable," while user40238706066 said Turbo must have been saying "Excuse me while I swing my head allll the way back for these high notes..."

User leahbrownbarragan wrote: "Omg [oh my god] this was great!!.."

SammaLee said: "I can't love this enough!!!..." while GrAnnieof6 wrote "OMG! How freaking cute!..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC