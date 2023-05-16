German Shepherd Filmed 'Having a Howl-Off' With His Human Mom at Home

A social media video of a woman having a "howl-off" with her dog has left the internet in hysterics. The newly viral TikTok post shows the pair competing to determine who has the most powerful howl.

The video clip captured the moment when the woman started howling, in imitation of a dog or wolf's howl, before her dog tilted his head up and started howling even louder in response. The dog featured in the video is a German shepherd who lives with his German shepherd sibling and family in Melbourne, Australia.

"I'm having a howl-off with my German shepherd in the video, he's called Mayhem," the dog's owner, Chloe, told Newsweek. "Mayhem has always howled with me."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the platform on April 24 by @Absolute_Kaos1, the TikTok post which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 2 million times and liked by over 99,000 TikTok users.

More than 1,400 users have shared their amusement at the funny clip in the comments section under the post.

"Dog said 'I'll show you how to howl mum,'" one user wrote.

"The way he tried to hit you with his paw to stop you," another user added, poking fun at the moment when the dog lifted his frame upward and pressed his paw on Chloe to assert his howl as the most dominant in the room.

"Your dog is beautiful," one user gushed.

"My dog started howling too lol," a different user commented.

Why Do Dogs Howl?

"Howling is one of many forms of vocal communication used by dogs," the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says on its website.

The animal welfare organization claims that dogs howl as a way to attract attention or make contact with the world around them, with some howling episodes showing feelings of anxiety or separation anxiety in a particular dog.

"Dogs howl to attract attention, to make contact with others and to announce their presence. Some dogs also howl in response to high-pitched sounds, such as emergency vehicle sirens or musical instruments," the ASPCA adds.

By this logic, Kaos' enthusiastic howling could have been due to him interpreting his owner's howls as communication and him responding to that.

