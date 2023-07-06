Watch Dramatic Cat's Tantrum Whenever He Has To Go Inside: 'Spoiled Child'

Cat owners will be accustomed to their feline's foolish and chaotic behavior, but this Californian has shared what it's like having to deal with her cat's tantrums whenever she takes him outside.

For Alejandra Flores-Jordan, it's a daily joy to take her cat, Simba, outside to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful sunshine in Pasadena. Getting him outside isn't the problem, but getting the cat back inside after their walk is what leads to the tantrums.

Flores-Jordan may take Simba outside for a quick 20 minutes, or it might be for two hours—regardless of how long it lasts, it's never long enough for Simba. Flores-Jordan told Newsweek that "he never likes to go inside," and she's learned to expect his outbursts now.

"My boy only throws tantrums when it's time to go inside," she continued. "When he realizes it's time to go in, he hisses, screams, throws himself to the ground, and, at times, he scratches when I try to pick him up. He's like a spoiled child."

Simba during one of his daily tantrums after a walk. Simba has made a habit of laying down whenever it's time to go back inside. @alejandrafjordan

There isn't a definite reason as to why Simba does this, but Flores-Jordan believes his dramatics are simply because he "loves to be outdoors."

It appears that pet leashes aren't just for dogs anymore, as many owners, just like Flores-Jordan, are now taking their cats out for walks. In a poll conducted by YouGov in 2021, 12,000 adults were asked to share their opinion on cat owners taking their four-legged friend out on a leash, and the results were overwhelmingly positive.

A total of 32 percent of all participants strongly agreed with the idea of walking a cat on a leash, and 26 percent said they somewhat approve of it. Comparatively, 15 percent showed some disapproval towards leash walking a cat.

Women were slightly more in favor of the idea than men, with 34 percent of women strongly approving, and 30 percent of men feeling just as positively.

On May 6, Flores-Jordan shared a video of her "super dramatic cat" when it was time to go inside. Since the clip was posted on TikTok (@alejandrafjordan), it has generated more than 4.9 million views and over 494,000 likes so far.

Since the video went viral online, Flores-Jordan told Newsweek that people have "mixed feelings" about Simba's tantrum.

She said: "Some people say cats should be left outdoors, or that I'm overstepping his natural instincts to be outside. But the majority think he's a spoiled boy and have also given me a plethora of suggestions to lure him inside, like giving him treats, wrapping him in a blanket, or picking him up by the harness.

"He's normally a sweet boy when he's inside the house. He's mostly a bad boy when we are outside, and I think it's because he feels threatened by the scent of other cats."

Many social media users can't get enough of Simba's behavior, and the viral post has already received over 8,800 comments from bemused followers.

Another person responded: "Being afraid of your own cat is so real."

