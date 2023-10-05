Culture

Drew Barrymore Faces Big Problem Amid Show Return

By
Culture

Actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore has hit a roadblock with The Drew Barrymore Show as it readies to return without several key players.

Just weeks ago, Barrymore was labeled a "scab" after bringing her talk show back on air during the writers' strike in Hollywood. Her decision was met with backlash, and after reflecting on it, she announced that she would delay its return.

In an Instagram statement, she said at the time: "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."

Drew Barrymore's show returns without WGA writers
Drew Barrymore at the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in April, 2023, in New York City. The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return later this month, but without three of its WGA writers. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is over, it has been announced that the show will return on October 16, but it will be without three WGA writers. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, WGA writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have declined the offer to return.

All three were with the show since it first aired and shared the role of co-head writer. But they will not be with the show for its fourth season. The trio were vocal during the strikes and picketed outside Barrymore's Manhattan studio for several days.

On September 11, when the show first returned to work amid the ongoing strike, Kinon told the publication: "I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside."

The strikes had been ongoing since May this year, with the actors' union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), also joining. The unions were fighting for better contracts, wages and working conditions, as well as protesting against AI and its future in the industry.

Upon its teased return last month, The Drew Barrymore Show didn't break any SAG-AFTRA rules, as the show was produced under the Network Television Code, a separate contract.

This was the case with other shows such as Jeopardy!, but despite being able to film, celebrity co-host Mayim Bialik stepped away in solidarity with striking writers and left Ken Jennings in the hot seat.

Newsweek has contacted Barrymore's publicist via email for comment.

The news of the show's return without the writers drummed up support for the former staff, with users of X, formerly Twitter, siding with them.

One social media user said: "If she had waited in solidarity, the writers would have returned the love a hundred times over."

Another added: "Agree! She better treat her new writers better this time."

While a third commented: "Serves Drew Barrymore right for backstabbing the writers."

Strong opinions have also been shared on Reddit, but one user jumped to Barrymore's defense.

They said: "I'm sorry I can't be against her being that other shows were either planning to come back (The Talk) or never stopped airing (The View) but she was the one that got all the s***. Another example of people just piling on for the thrill of it. And unless the networks were paying the other out of work staff I don't see a reason why they should have to suffer if this has gone on for a certain amount of time and they're able to do the show."

Another shared: "I'm sure new writers will step up and nobody will care about this in six months."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC