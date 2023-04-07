Dylan Mulvaney Hints at Bud Light Controversy While Eating Pizza

Dylan Mulvaney subtly alluded to the controversy surrounding her Bud Light partnership by enjoying some pizza and an ice-cold beer.

The beer brand, whose parent company is Anheuser-Busch, has been met with both praise and anger after partnering with the transgender actress. One year ago, Mulvaney came out as a trans woman and began chronicling her gender transition on TikTok with her "Days of Girlhood" series.

The influencer, who uses she/they pronouns, announced the partnership in a video posted to her Instagram account on April 1. She dressed as Audrey Hepburn's character in Breakfast at Tiffany's in the clip and joked about the meaning of "March Madness."

"Happy March Madness!!" they wrote. "Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner."

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023. Inset: A fan holds up a can of Bud Light during a game between the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 6, 2019, in Landover, Maryland. The trans TikTok star alluded to Bud Light's recent scandal on her Instagram Story while eating pizza. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Inset Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/Getty Images

The activist noted that she celebrated her 365th day of "womanhood" and that Bud Light sent her "possibly the best gift ever"—a commemorative can of Bud Light with her face on it.

On Thursday, Mulvaney seemingly hinted at the drama while posting a photo of a Domino's pizza to her Instagram Story.

"And I think I deserve a nice cold beer too," they wrote across the image, alongside a red heart emoji.

Prior to posting the Instagram Story, the comedian appeared to break her silence on the conversation surrounding her partnership in a TikTok video.

"Hi, how are you?" she asked her followers. "I haven't been making as many videos. There's been a lot going on, and I was feeling a little down today, but I was walking on the sidewalk in New York and this garbage truck drives by me and the garbage man leans out of the truck and goes, 'Hello Dylan!'"

Mulvaney said she replied by saying "hello" and waving back to the driver.

"It was the most unexpected person and it gave me the courage to keep going," she continued. "I love you, and if you're that man and are watching this right now, you really made my day, and I especially love you."

The controversy first kicked off when singer Kid Rock shared footage of himself responding to the news by shooting a stack of Bud Light cans.

Since then, many social media users have been vocal about boycotting the company—including transgender reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, who suggested people spend their money elsewhere.

When British influencer Oli London tweeted that Mulvaney and Bud Light's partnership wasn't an April Fool's joke, Jenner said, "Support @happydad by @nelkboys @KyleForgeard theirs is the best!" The former Olympic athlete came out as a trans woman in 2015.

Others, like professional surfer Kelly Slater, slammed the musician's actions.

"I thought it was funny at first because it reminded me of the guy shooting the cans in the movie The Jerk," he wrote via Instagram, underneath Kid Rock's video. "But the overwhelming message promotes hatred/violence more than trying to point out a company's pandering."

On Monday, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek that the brand "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

They added that the personalized can "was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.