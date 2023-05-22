Dylan Mulvaney Gives the Middle Finger in New Photo After Bud Light Furor

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a photo of herself giving the bird on social media after weeks of Bud Light boycotts sparked by her collaboration with the brand.

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have faced weeks of backlash after they sent a personalized can to Mulvaney to celebrate her "Day 365" of becoming a woman. After Mulvaney shared the brief video on Instagram, many expressed their fury at the partnership, which led to boycotts across the country.

Mulvaney has spoken out a couple of times about the situation involving the Bud Light backlash, explaining why she took a social media absence and also revealing she's having trouble sleeping.

Her latest update could be construed as a response to those still furious about the Bud Light collaboration, with her showing the middle finger during a recent trip to Yosemite National Park in California.

Dylan Mulvaney pictured attending The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at EDEN Sunset on February 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The Bud Light controversy continues. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Dressed in park ranger get-up, the first image shows Mulvaney smiling by the water and in front of the mountains. The second picture is in the same spot, but she's flipping the bird to the camera with both hands. There's no pointed reference to anything or anyone, and the caption simply reads: "Touched grass."

Other videos in the same Instagram update include Mulvaney, wearing a Princess Diana shirt, and a friend singing "Tonight You Belong to Me" by Gene Austin. She's also seen climbing rocks, crying about how good Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is, and posing in a swimsuit.

"Never thought I'd get flipped off by Dylan," one of the top comments on the post said. "Honestly, it's a vibe," another said. "The 2nd pic is everything," a fan wrote, referring to the same picture of Mulvaney and her middle fingers. Influencer Frederic Chen added, "Second photo is so real."

While some fans applauded Mulvaney, there were some who espoused anti-transgender sentiments. "Are these all men in the picture? Asking for a friend's kid don't want to get him confused," a commenter wrote.

Mulvaney first unveiled her brief collaboration with Bud Light on April 1, 2023, and over a month and a half later, there are still calls to boycott the brand appearing online.

Immediately after the incident, Kid Rock showed what he thought by shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun. There have been a number of viral videos and photos shared online of people reportedly avoiding cases of Bud Light in favor of other brands.

Meanwhile Anheuser-Busch has received backing from some in the LGBTQ+ community, with one Broadway actor stating that Bud Light is now "gay."

Miller Lite is now the subject of mass boycotts due to its March 2023 commercial celebrating Women's History Month. Within the ad, which upset some, actress Ilana Glazer explains the role that women played in the creation of beer centuries ago. Glazer herself has since faced backlash after a resurfaced clip of her calling Stephen Colbert a "model white man."

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have reportedly faced falling sales and profits. Data provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting and conducted with NielsenIQ showed sales of Budweiser (another Anheuser-Busch product) had fallen more than 11 percent at the end of April, while Bud Light sales revenue fell 23.4 percent in the same period.