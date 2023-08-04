Dylan Mulvaney Pens Sweet Note to Jennifer Aniston

Dylan Mulvaney reached out to a Friends star on Lisa Kudrow's birthday, leaving a sweet note on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account.

Mulvaney appears to be leaving the Bud Light backlash behind her with a recent spate of positive comments and posts on social media. According to her latest post, the transgender influencer is traveling around Europe along with Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianna Hough.

The latest recipient of Mulvaney's positivity is Aniston, who was using her Instagram account to celebrate Kudrow. The actresses played Rachel and Phoebe on Friends.

Jennifer Aniston is pictured at "The Morning Show" London premiere in 2019, and Dylan Mulvaney is seen in New York in March. Mulvaney recently left a sweet comment for Aniston on her Instagram account. David M. Benett / Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!" Aniston told her 42.7 million followers, with a selection of pictures of the two over the years.

"She's been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you...I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I've had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come," Aniston wrote on Kudrow's 60th birthday.

Kudrow replied, using what apparently is a nickname for Aniston, "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever."

Mulvaney shared her admiration for the pair with a simple message containing two emojis with love hearts in their eyes: 😍😍.

Newsweek has reached out to Mulvaney via email for further comment.

Some celebrities who had guest-starred on Friends left comments too. Trudie Styler, an actress, director and wife of Sting, wrote, "Agree totes. Brilliant Lisa will always cherish my day on set with you.... Happy Birthday brilliant artist and may your friendship bloom forever."

Australian model Elle Macpherson also chimed in, writing, "Happy Birthday beauty!"

NFL player Emanuel Acho, Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife Maria Shriver and soap actor Eric Rutherford (who once made a cameo in Friends) also offered their congratulations on Kudrow's birthday.

In the past few days, Mulvaney has been posting pictures from her trip around France and England with no mention of the Bud Light boycotts that resulted from the brand's collaboration with her.

At the end of June, Mulvaney directly addressed the situation head-on, slamming Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, for not reaching out to her.

In April, Bud Light sent Mulvaney a personalized can celebrating her web series 365 Days of Girlhood. The collaboration drew the ire of some conservative consumers, and many decided to boycott Bud Light. Examples of people avoiding Anheuser-Busch InBev products filled social media, with a number of videos and images going viral. The company's sales in the U.S. were decimated in the year's second quarter.