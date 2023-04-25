Joe Rogan Calls Dylan Mulvaney 'Attention W****' After Bud Light Response

Joe Rogan once again addressed the controversy surrounding Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, labeling her an "attention w****."

The outspoken podcaster, 55, lashed out at the beer brand and its parent company Anheuser-Busch over a new TV advertisement. This has been released after weeks of protest in which conservatives have called for a boycott of the company's products.

Some people were outraged when Bud Light partnered with TikTok star Mulvaney and sent her a personalized can of beer with her face on it to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her gender transition. However, Mulvaney has received a wave of support.

Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Inset top right) Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City. Rogan recently labeled Mulvaney an "attention w****" as the Bud Light controversy continues. James Gilbert/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America

On the most-recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he took aim at Budweiser's newest commercial. It sees the beer company's iconic Clydesdale horses traveling from New York City to the Grand Canyon. The animals gallop through America's heartland, past national monuments, soldiers and farmers, as a narrator reads a patriotic message, "This is a story, bigger than beer."

But Rogan was not impressed and accused the company of trying to repair its reputation following the Mulvaney fallout. "It's like the f****** dumbest, pro-America rah rah [ad]. Like, we don't know who you really are now?" he said while in conversation with comedian Jim Breuer.

"This is a company in deep s***. Look, you got the prairies, the ocean, you got a Clydesdale running down the street. I would respect this if they had this and then Dylan Mulvaney just starts cartwheeling it into the frame."

Rogan joked that the ad seemed like it was made by artificial intelligence (AI), because it seemed generically patriotic.

"That's probably a ChatGPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial," Rogan said. "That's really what it is. That s*** didn't have anything to do with drinking Bud Light either, by the way. That was like—that made me wanna move to Montana. Like, you wanna be in the mountains and see the dust and s***. But it's so obvious what they're doing. They're trying to like—they needed to let that sit for a little bit."

Rogan then took aim at Bud Light's marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid, who has taken a leave of absence. Her vision for the company was to see it reach beyond its traditional customer base to "evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand." This is something she spoke about during an interview with web series Make Yourself at Home.

Rogan said: "Like, we don't know who you really are, now. There's like interviews with the lady who is the head of Bud Light talking about why they did it and about the old sort of frat culture attached to Bud Light dismissing the people, like the humor of the people that like Bud Light."

Rogan then turned his sights on Mulvaney: "And so they're gonna change that with this crazy attention w**** on day 365 of being a woman. It's so stupid and cliche. It f****** — it hurts my feelings. It's so dumb. This is a company in deep s***, bro."

It's not the first time Rogan has spoken out on the Bud Light and Mulvaney controversy. He originally labeled it as "goofy" and again accused the influencer of craving attention.

"Here's my take," Rogan said during a mid-April episode of his podcast. "What they're doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why, if something is good, do you give a f*** who's got it?" Rogan then asked if people would react the same way if Antifa got into cheesecake, would people stop going to The Cheesecake Factory.

Rogan added: "The thing is like about this Dylan Mulvaney thing is like, it's just someone who wants a lot of attention. You're giving that someone a lot of attention, and you're trying to reach another audience. I saw it and I was like, 'What the f*** is this?' My initial reaction is like, 'This is silly.'"

The partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light led to product boycotts; Anheuser-Busch events getting cancelled; and a drop in the stock price.