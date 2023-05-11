Elizabeth Warren Trails Hypothetical GOP Opponent by Double Digits: Poll

A new poll revealed that Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, would be losing by a huge margin in a hypothetical head-to-head with former Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

The Fiscal Alliance Foundation published a poll on Thursday, which was carried out on May 6-7, showing that of the 750 survey respondents, 49 percent said they would support Baker for U.S. Senate, while only 34 percent said they would back Warren who announced in March that she will be running for reelection in 2024. The poll has a margin of error of 3.6 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

Despite the massive number of respondents in the Thursday poll supporting Baker, the former governor said in December that he has no plans of running in any election in 2024.

In December, Baker was asked by a caller on GBH News's "Boston Public Radio" whether or not he is considering launching a presidential bid in 2024.

"My wife is really looking forward to having me around a little more, so I don't think I'll be a candidate in '24 for anything. I will certainly try to be involved in a positive way," said Baker who vacated his seat earlier this year for Democratic Governor Maura Healey.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a hearing by the Senate Finance Committee on the proposed budget request for 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 16, 2023. A new poll revealed that Warren would be losing by a huge margin in a hypothetical head-to-head with former Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Meanwhile, Warren is among 21 Senate Democrats whose terms expire in January 2025, according to CBS News. In a campaign video announcing her reelection bid, Warren announced her plans for her next possible tenure in office, which includes imposing a wealth tax on billionaires, affordable childcare programs, protections for coastal communities, a better transportation system in the state, and stricter rules on banks.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who was first elected in 2012 has been recently outspoken against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who was chosen by former President Donald Trump, for being involved in rolling back banking regulations during the Trump administration.

Nearly 50 percent of those who were surveyed by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation said they approve of Warren's performance as a senator, while 44 percent were disapproving and 7 percent were unsure.

"Senator Warren has significantly higher unfavorable numbers than her fellow Democrats statewide and that seems to be creating an opening for Baker, who always enjoyed large amounts of cross-party appeal. Looking at the cross tabs, Republicans seem to coalesce behind Baker (79%) in a way that Democrats do not around Warren (56%), and Baker leads with independent/unenrolled voters 2-1 at 57-26%," said Paul D. Craney, a spokesperson for the Fiscal Alliance Foundation, in a statement.

Craney continued: "It's interesting that Baker receives such solid support from Republicans, a group that he began having such trouble with during his second term. Senator Warren may be doing more to unite the state Republican party than anyone might realize. It also points towards something we see through several of the questions we surveyed on—the 62F tax rebates may have been distributed last year, but people still remember them fondly and continue to appreciate their former Governor who shepherded them through."

Newsweek reached out by email to Senator Elizabeth Warren's office for comment.