Elon Musk Unfollows His Own Brother on Twitter

Elon Musk has seemingly hit the unfollow button on his own brother, fellow entrepreneur Kimbal Musk.

The Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter currently only follows 166 people on his social media platform, but Kimbal currently doesn't make the cut.

The move was first noticed by the automated Twitter account @BigTechAlert. Starting their alert with the eyes emoji, they wrote, "[Elon Musk] (Great person. Please do not ban this bot.) is no longer following [Kimbal]."

The South African brothers are longtime collaborators who have worked together on a number of Elon's major career projects. Kimbal currently sits on the boards of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, both companies in which have Elon as the current CEO.

Neither brother has publicly acknowledged Elon's apparent decision to unfollow his brother. Kimbal currently still follows Elon on Twitter.

Newsweek will update this page with more details soon.