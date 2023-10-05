Donald Trump Family Complain About Courtroom Smell: 'It's Disgusting'

The Trump civil fraud trial is taking place in a courthouse smells disgusting and is a "disgrace", former President Donald Trump's son, Eric, has said.

Eric Trump was speaking on the right-wing news channel Newsmax on Wednesday after spending the day in the New York State Supreme Court building in lower Manhattan. The $250 million trial brought by New York's attorney general, Letitia James against Trump, the Trump Organization, and his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, began on Monday.

Trump, who has largely avoided courtrooms, has been appearing in the Manhattan court where prosecutors are accusing him, his company and his family of intentionally exaggerating the value of their properties to commit insurance fraud. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

"The courthouse I was in today, it's disgusting. It smells. You had cables running across all the walls. It's a disgrace and the fact that that's a representation of our legal system..." he said. "You see the same thing at airports. I mean how many times do you fly through an airport and you see acoustical airport tiles that are falling down, right?"

Eric Trump stands behind his father former President Donald Trump as he speaks to the media on the third day of his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023, in Manhattan. Eric Trump has now denounced the court building as smelly and "disgusting." Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Eric Trump was discussing the deficit and public spending on the backdrop of the averted government shutdown this past Saturday. "Do I think it was a mistake not shutting down the government? 100 percent. They should've," he said. "We are running a $2 trillion deficit and our bridges are falling down and our roads suck and our trains are antiquated, they are from the 1950s. You look at China where they are building these bullet trains that go 300 miles per hour, we are falling behind the rest of the world."

The New York state court website says the New York Supreme Court's first floor entrance "is graced by a dramatic vestibule leading to a majestic colonnade, which leads to the great Rotunda. The second floor balcony opens on to the Rotunda. Throughout this now landmarked space, walls, floors and columns are of Italian and American marbles."

The fraud trial is ongoing but the Trumps have already lost a major part of the case after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on September 26 that Trump and his partners had overvalued several of his properties on financial statements, misleading banks and insurers. The civil trial will now mainly determine the size of the penalty.

Trump and his sons responded with incredulity to Engoron's summary judgment, which ordered that some of their business licenses in New York be rescinded and that the companies that own the properties named in the summary judgment be handed over to independent receivers.

Trump and his co-defendants on Wednesday appealed the judge's pre-trial ruling. The former president himself has appeared in court from Monday to Wednesday in order to, as he put it, "fight for my name and reputation."

Cameron Harris, an accountant from the firm Whitley Penn, Trump's accounting firm, took the stand this week and testified that Eric Trump "set the tone at the top" of the Trump Organization. Harris testified that the Trumps had the ultimate responsibility for their financial statements.

"Who's responsible for the statement of financial condition?" asked state attorney Kevin Wallace.

"The client's responsible for that," Harris replied.

Newsweek approached Christopher Kise, a lawyer for the former president, via email for comment this week.