Ex-FBI Agent Targets Brian Walshe's Alleged Search History: 'Doesn't Lie'

A former FBI agent believes that Brian Walshe's alleged online search history "doesn't lie" as the search continues for his missing wife.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was last seen at her Cohasset, Massachusetts, home on New Year's Day, and was reported missing to police last Wednesday by the real estate company where she works.

On Sunday, her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arrested by the Cohasset Police and Massachusetts State Police on charges of "misleading a police investigation."

Further distressing details were revealed when Walshe appeared in court on Monday, with prosecutors saying that he was found on surveillance footage from the day after his wife was last seen, purchasing $450 worth of cleaning supplies from a Home Depot. Investigators also found a bloody knife in the couple's home.

On Monday, NBC Boston reported that a disturbing series of internet searches allegedly had been found on several of Walshe's personal devices. While the precise content of the searches was not revealed, a source told the outlet that they were related to murder.

In a tweet from Tuesday, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, suggested that a digital trail on Walshe's devices could be particularly damning evidence against him.

Her tweet was in response to another, which reported that "trash bags with blood, hatchet, hack saw, rug, and used cleaning supplies" had also been found in connection with the case.

"He was searching this..." Coffindaffer wrote. "Digital forensics doesn't lie."

According to a police affidavit, Walshe claimed to have been out of the house on January 1, running errands at Whole Foods and CVS for his mother, who he said recently had cataract surgery.

As Walshe is currently on probation for wire fraud, he is required to make requests for time away from his home, specifying the reason and length of the time needed.

Extensive searches have been carried out near the couple's Massachusetts home, but so far investigators have not turned up any trace of Ana Walshe.

A Washington, D.C., property that she commuted to several times a month for work was searched to no avail, with her vehicle at the townhouse found in its typical spot. Investigators have also noted that her phone has been turned off since January 1, and that no purchases have been made on her credit and debit cards since she went missing.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion, and an Eastern European accent.

Newsweek reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for comment.