Ex-Overstock CEO Claims to Have Damning Video of 'Naughty' Jack Smith

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne claims to have damning video of Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Byrne resigned in 2019 after his romantic ties to convicted Russian foreign agent Maria Butina became known, shortly after writing a letter to investors admonishing the "Deep State" and "political espionage" surrounding investigations into Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. He also mentioned helping the "Men in Black."

Smith is reportedly on the verge of issuing another indictment against Trump, according to the former president who this week published a target letter received from the DOJ regarding Smith's investigation and Trump's role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Smith led the classified documents investigation that resulted in Trump being indicted.

"It might also come down to what I have on Jack Smith," Byrne tweeted in response to another user who mentioned Trump and other potential evidence implicating Smith. "On a previous stop on his journey, Jack was a very naughty boy. And was videotaped in his naughtiness. He doesn't know that yet. But I suppose he does now."

Newsweek reached out to Byrne via social media for comment.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who testified regarding January 6, 2021, claims to have video implicating Smith. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

On July 22, 2022, Byrne testified for nearly eight hours before the House select committee investigating January 6.

The closed-door session included questioning Byrne's claims about the results of the 2020 election, as well as his appearance at a December 2020 Trump White House meeting that featured former national security adviser Michael Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell and White House staff members.

That meeting was "benign," Byrne told reporters after his testimony. It was alleged that he and others discussed methods to block President Joe Biden's electoral certification and to possibly seize voting machines.

CNN reported this month that Smith and fellow prosecutors were revisiting the meeting as part of their January 6 investigation.

"Hi Jack Smith, I take all responsibility," Byrne tweeted following the outlet's report. "Best of all, with my eidetic memory I can tell you amazing detail about it. 'Parrot-like,' say some. Call collect. I'm here to help."

Byrne's affair with Butina reportedly began when they met at a libertarian conference in July 2015 in Las Vegas, the New York Times reported, leading to a three-year relationship before Butina was arrested in 2018.

She was accused of trying to influence the National Rifle Association and U.S. policy by favoring Kremlin policies, pleading guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent.

Butina has recently been linked to former Biden aide Tara Reade, who in the 1990s filed a claim that Biden sexually assaulted her. Reade told Newsweek last month that she has communicated with multiple U.S. House Republicans in an attempt to testify under oath against Biden and to defend her allegations. No congressional members have taken up her offer.