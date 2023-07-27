Ex-Trump Ally Surprised Jack Smith Isn't Talking to Him About Capitol Riot

A former congressman and ally of former President Donald Trump said he is surprised that Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith hasn't contacted him about the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Smith is leading the investigation into Trump's alleged involvement in the insurrection and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. This month, he sent a letter to Trump stating that he is the target of the investigation, signaling that it is nearing its end. Trump has maintained his innocence and continues to accuse the DOJ of leading a politically motivated witch hunt against him. This month, he posted on Truth Social that he believed he would be arrested soon.

As the investigation nears its end, former Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, said he is surprised that Smith hasn't contacted him. In an interview with NBC News, Brooks said that Trump urged him to follow an unconstitutional plan of action that would physically remove President Joe Biden from the White House and reinstate Trump as president.

"So I'm mildly surprised none of these people have made inquiries about the details of this, but it is what it is," Brooks said.

Former President Donald Trump (right) welcomes Senate candidate and Representative Mo Brooks to the stage during a Save America rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021, in Cullman, Alabama. Brooks said he would be willing to speak with prosecutors about the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Brooks also slammed Trump for blatant illegal conduct when allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

"If they asked me to, I'd explain what I know about it. Whether it's relevant or material, I'm not sure," Brooks said. "I was shocked [Mr. Trump] was so blatant about it—illegal conduct."

At the time of the riot, Brooks was a staunch Trump ally. He spoke at a pro-Trump protest in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, when he slammed some of his GOP colleagues for not objecting Biden's victory.

Months later, as Trump's claims of election fraud continued to fail in state and federal courts, Brooks changed course and urged the GOP to move past the 2020 election.

His relationship with Trump soured further when Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks during the 2022 primaries. Brooks was campaigning for a Senate seat but was lagging behind Republican Katie Britt in the polls. Trump instead endorsed Britt, and Brooks lost the primary by more than 100,000 votes.

After Trump rescinded his endorsement, Brooks accused him of abandoning the MAGA agenda and of having no loyalty.

Now, Brooks feels he has information to add to Smith's investigation into Trump and is willing to speak to prosecutors.

Trump remains the 2024 GOP frontrunner despite ongoing investigations. Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.