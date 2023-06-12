The Expectation vs. Reality of Living With Police K-9 Amazes Internet

A social-media video depicting the reality of living with a police dog, through short clips of their day-to-day antics, has stunned viewers across the internet.

The clip, shared on June 7 by @JustAK9Handler and with more than 2.3 million views, shows the video creator's police dog snoozing in a crate. The animal is then seen 'working' by diligently examining passersby from a window while a police siren can be heard in the distance. The creator, who doubles up as a police K-9 handler, shares in the post that the pup is "always working," even when they're not on shift.

A stock image of a police dog in the back of a patrol car, tongue hanging out. The viral video showed audiences online that some K-9s tend to 'work' continuously throughout the day, by keeping guard of their homes. Getty Images

To earn the coveted role of becoming a police K9, dogs must go through months of rigorous training where their skills in searching, attacking and tracking are fine-tuned, often next to their handler.

"The dog and its handler will have to attend a three-month course at a dog-training school where both learn to work together. Training includes obedience, search, tracking and obeying commands. Both will learn to work as a team and have all the necessary skills to work in the police dog unit," Career With Animals, a U.K-based organization, writes online.

Dogs that assist with law enforcement duties in the U.S. go through similarly rigorous training, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). However, the trainers are usually more focused on honing their skills in suspect apprehension.

"Police dogs are trained to bite dangerous suspects and hold them hostage," the AKC writes online. "In many situations, they are the first ones to put their lives on the line and go in against an armed suspect to protect their human partners."

Being a police K-9 requires a certain skill and discipline, and the truth is that some breeds are already primed for that because of their natural characteristics.

The AKC says that not all dogs have it in them to become police K-9s, so only a select few breeds, including German shepherds and Belgian Malinois, are usually chosen from.

The AKC writes online: "These breeds are known for their incredible working ability, their desire to cooperate with their handlers, and, in some cases, their tenacity in fighting criminals."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the post has been liked by over 319,000 TikTok users. Hundreds have shared their funny takes on the 'workaholic' dog.

One user wrote, "No mom I can't sleep. The city NEEDS me..." while another added: "I can't imagine how much adrenaline hits when they hear sirens."

A third posted: "He's like "they're calling me, I must help.""

"Mine does the same stuff," commented another TikTok user. "He's in Permanent Chill mode unless he hears sirens or Dad's getting ready for work. Then ZOOMIES."

Newsweek reached out to @JustAK9Holder for comment via TikTok.

