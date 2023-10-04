'Extraterrestrial' Video Footage Can Earn You $1 Million—Here's How

Video doorbell company Ring, owned by Amazon, announced today an out-of-this-world competition.

Ring's Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials offers a staggering $1,000,000 grand prize to anyone 18 or older living in the 50 U.S. states who manages to capture unaltered video evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform using their Ring device.

Video doorbells and home security cameras have gained huge popularity in the last decade, helping customers protect their homes and capture life's unexpected and sometimes hilarious moments.

Now the company is encouraging their users to turn their attention to the unexplored cosmos, just in time for the spookiest season of the year—Halloween.

Fake Ring doorbell footage appearing to show an "alien." A whopping $1 million is up for grabs to anyone who captures undoubtedly scientific evidence of extraterrestrials on camera. Ring

Anyone who manages to capture real evidence of extraterrestrial life could be in with a chance to win an amazing $1,000,000.

Ring's competition comes after revelations surrounding the United States government's handling of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs.

David Grusch, a United States Air Force veteran and former National Reconnaissance Office employee, made explosive claims under oath during his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Grusch said that supposed alien technology reverse-engineering programs were potentially "earth-shattering" and should serve as "a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities."

But, just last month, Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett described the House Oversight Committee's meeting with members of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as "elusive."

As house members were briefed on NASA's independent report regarding UAP Congressmen on both sides of the aisle have demanded greater transparency from the Pentagon regarding the issue.

"I just want the truth," said Burchett. "Give me the facts."

How to join the hunt for extraterrestrial life

Between October 4 and November 3, 2023, eligible participants can submit their Ring video evidence to be reviewed by a panel of judges and extraterrestrial experts.

If your submission meets all of the requirements listed in the Official Rules, which includes a definition of extraterrestrial life and definitions of required timing, sound and video quality, and the expert is convinced that the sighting is undoubtedly scientific evidence—you may win $1,000,000.

And even if you don't catch a sighting of a real UFO, Ring is offering a chance to win an Amazon gift card worth $500 for those who display "Out of This World" creativity with their "extraterrestrial costumes, accessories, makeup, props".

If you're wondering where to begin, Ring is offering some ideas. They've published a comprehensive blog post that offers invaluable information and tips on using Ring devices for extraterrestrial hunting.

More information about how to get involved with Ring's competition can be found at https://ringmilliondollarsighting.com.

Newsweek is not affiliated with this competition in any way.