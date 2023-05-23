Fact Check

Fact Check: Did UPenn Crowd Shout 'F*** Joe Biden' at the President?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Joe Biden White House Twitter

President Joe Biden's public appearances have not always been characterized by coordinated calm and reverence, with instances of envigorated crowds and onlookers interrupting speeches to heckle the United States leader.

In 2022, during Biden's primetime appearance at the Independence National Historical Park, where the president hit out at Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, a person could be heard shouting "f*** Joe Biden" from the crowd.

In a clip that was widely shared recently on social media, the president's appearance at the University of Pennsylvania to see granddaughter Maisy Biden graduate also seemed to attract this same kind of attention.

Joe and Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, on May 15, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Videos shared on Twitter suggested the president endured expletive chants during the ceremony. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Claim

Multiple tweets published between May 17-18, 2023, seemingly showed a crowd shouting "F*** Joe Biden" at the president as he attended Maisy Biden's graduation ceremony at the University of Pennsylvania.

One tweet, posted by user @DougIsMyGov, viewed 23,000 times stated: "FJB. F**k Joe Biden chants at University of Pennsylvania on Monday."

The Facts

The inflammatory chant in the clips on Twitter has not only been heard among crowds at other Biden appearances but morphed into the codified form "Let's Go, Brandon," arguably more infamous than its progenitor.

However, the clip shared on Twitter from his granddaughter's graduation ceremony is not the original.

In this case, the audio was added in as the original video footage, which shows the president alongside First Lady Jill Biden, and son Hunter (Maisy's father), demonstrates.

A tweet by RNC Research, a Twitter account managed by the Republican National Committee, which regularly criticizes the president, presented the unaltered footage.

Read more

Similar expletive edits have been made before. In September 2022, a video shared on Twitter of Biden being driven to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral included chants of "Let's Go Brandon." Unedited versions of the clip showed the president received no such remonstrations on his London visit.

In October 2022, another video, this time of Barack Obama making a speech at Michigan ahead of the 2022 November midterms included fake chants of "F*** Joe Biden."

The same month, a widely shared clip of Philadelphia Eagles supporters seemingly shouting the same thing at Jill Biden was also edited and did not show large sections of the crowd joining in, as the clip attempted to portray.

The Ruling

False

False.

The crowd at the University of Pennsylvania was not shouting "F*** Joe Biden." It was audio edited into the clip of the president attending his granddaughter's graduation ceremony.

Similar clips featuring phony expletive chants toward the president have been widely shared on Twitter before.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

False: The claim is demonstrably false. Primary source evidence proves the claim to be false.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC