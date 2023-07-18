Prepare To Fall In Love With These 2 Dogs Hugging Each Other: 'Too Special'

A social media video of two dogs cuddling each other has melted hearts across the internet. The viral video captured the two German shepherd siblings, Koah and Maui, canoodling and showering each other in affection on what looks like a living room floor. Towards the end of the heartwarming clip, one half of the affectionate duo places his paw on the other dog's in what appears to be a dog's attempt to hold hands.

The video had been aptly captioned: "Love it when I catch these moments."

While German shepherds are known to make excellent guard dogs, with many members of the breed being trained to become police dogs, they're also known to have a gentler side and make great family pets.

This intelligent working dog carries a huge sense of loyalty and devotion to their pack and those whom they serve, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). However, while extremely warm with those who they know and love the breed, they find it difficult to form attachments to new people.

"There are many reasons why German shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, but experts say their defining attribute is character: loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones," the AKC writes on its website.

"German shepherds will be gentle family pets and steadfast guardians, but, the breed standard says, there's a certain aloofness that does not lend itself to immediate and indiscriminate friendships," the pet registry adds online.

A stock image of two German Shepherd dogs. The viral video shows the German Shepherd pair cuddling. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on July 17 by @Koah_And_Maui, the TikTok post has been liked by over 908,000 users and commented on more than 3,600 times. Plenty of TikTok-ers have shared how moved they were by the sweet video in the comments section below it.

"Are you kidding me this is the cutest thing I've ever seen," one user wrote

"I've never witnessed something more beautiful," another user added.

"We don't deserve dogs. They are just amazing animals," shared a third TikToker.

A different user commented: "I kid you not, my heart rate literally slowed down as I watched this. I love it so much."

"Absolutely precious," wrote another user.

The TikTok account to which the viral video had been shared documents the two dogs' daily lives and funny antics.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

