Fall Out Boy Fans' Fury Over New Song's Apple Music Delay: 'I Need My Fix'

Fall Out Boy's new single, "Love From the Other Side," has been released to much acclaim—but a sizable faction of fans expressed their annoyance at the track hitting a delay before it was released on Apple Music.

The Illinois-formed band unveiled a snippet of the official video for the track on Twitter on Wednesday. The track is the first single from Fall Out Boy's recently-announced eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, set for release in March.

With this being the band's first official single in more than three years—and with the rockers' last album being 2018's Mania—the video was embraced by fans as a welcome return, winning rave reviews as it hit social media.

New song "Love From The Other Side" out now: https://t.co/kVjoRQfgM5 pic.twitter.com/Fojyifdn6f — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 18, 2023

In the video, bandmember Pete Wentz is styled as an elderly man, who recounts the tale of a conflict at sea while helping his granddaughter fall asleep. The sequence then shows members of the four-piece embarking on an adventure to a village called Winnetkaland.

"We wanted to get back to the way we used to work," frontman Patrick Stump said in a statement regarding the decision to spend more time working on the album, per Rolling Stone. "We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided—like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I'm not a very proud guy, but I'm pretty proud of this record."

And while early fan reviews of the lead single show that the work appears to have paid off, a number of Fall Out Boy devotees spoke out about the Apple Music issue.

"Where TF is the Apple Music link?? @falloutboy," asked one fan on Twitter. "I need my fix."

Where TF is the Apple Music link?? @falloutboy I need my fix 😭 https://t.co/IOjPlu0WeG — Chelsey Barker (@chelseybees) January 18, 2023

"So y'all just not gonna put it on Apple Music," another commented.

"@falloutboy can u pleaseeee put the new song on apple music people are dying," pleaded another.

"Favorite song ever," tweeted another fan. "Wish it were on Apple Music."

One shared a GIF of John Travolta looking around a room in his classic 1994 movie Pulp Fiction, alongside the caption: "why is the new @falloutboy song not on apple music."

why is the new @falloutboy song not on apple music pic.twitter.com/gpeiBlXj2o — amber ☂︎ (@ambiins) January 18, 2023

However, it appeared that the issue was resolved within hours, as fans who complained about the track's absence from Apple Music soon quietened down after it arrived on the streaming platform.

As well as Fall Out Boy's latest single being available on Apple Music, the upcoming album on which it appears is available for pre-sales on the popular platform.

The unveiling of Fall Out Boy's new video came on the same day that Joe Trohman announced he will be taking a break from the band ahead of their album's release.

Guitarist Trohman has been with the rock group—which also consists of singer Stump, bass guitarist Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley—since its debut in 2001.

They first skyrocketed to fame, and onto the pop punk scene, with the release of their 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree, followed by smash hit album Infinity on High.

Trohman shared a statement explaining his decision to leave the group temporarily on social media, writing: "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he continued, before dispelling any concerns fans might have about his hiatus becoming permanent.

He went on: "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.

"Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman."