Family of 4 Found Dead In Vehicle Overturned In River

A Washington family of four has been found dead after their vehicle overturned in a river, according to a coroner.

The family, from Spokane, was reported as overdue from their destination on June 10. Their last known location was the top of the White Bird Grade, a mountain highway in northern Idaho.

Calvin "CJ" Miller, 36, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delihia Miller, 8, all from Spokane, were said to be in the vehicle, according to the Idaho County Coroner.

The coroner said in a Sunday, June 12, Facebook post: "Later that morning, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down in the water north of Riggins near milepost 199 on US-95.

"Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police, the Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team, and the Idaho Transportation Department responded to assist.

"It was confirmed this was the missing family and their vehicle. All occupants succumbed to their injuries."

The post continued: "Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time."

According to the coroner, the family of the crash victims has been notified about the deaths. No further information was released about the injuries the family suffered.

The latest available Idaho government figures said there were 244 fatal crashes in the Gem State in 2021. It added 271 people were killed in those crashes.

It was the highest number of crashes and deaths recorded between 2017 to 2021 with each year recording more than 200 fatalities. In 2020 there were 214 deaths, 224 in 2019, 234 in 2018 and there were 245 in 2017.

The Idaho government added: "The total number of traffic crashes in 2021 increased by 22 percent from 2020. Fatal crashes increased by 30 percent while injury crashes increased by 9 percent.

"Total fatalities increased by 27 percent from the previous year, while the number of injuries increased by 10 percent. The number of property damage crashes increased by 29 percent. Much of the increases in 2021 are due to the decreases that resulted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

US-95 has been subject to safety projects to make travel along it more secure for drivers.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced construction would start near McArthur Lake to reconstruct the highway and adjust sharp curves.

It added that more than one-half mile on each side of the highway will be fenced to help funnel wildlife to a bridge for a safe crossing within the project limits. The safety improvement on the highway will take two years to complete.

Newsweek has contacted the Idaho County Coroner for comment via email.