Internet Backs Why Pet Owner Is Refusing To Give Neighbor's Cat Back

Internet users have offered their support to a Reddit user seeking advice after a family friend seemingly took their cat and acted like it was theirs all along.

The viral post was shared by u/donttakemycatthanks on January 13 and quickly generated more than 12,000 votes and over 2,000 comments. The poster began by explaining they received a kitten as a birthday present. They named him Thomas O'Malley, but he went missing shortly after.

Since it was first shared, the original post has been removed by moderators. However, it was being put back in the comments section for reference.

The OP explained: "Late one evening, O'Malley vanished. We were baffled, there were no holes in the screen, nowhere he could have gotten out. Regardless, we spent weeks looking for him. I completely broke down one day, realizing he's gone forever."

They then mentioned a family friend and her daughter who live two streets away and regularly visited the house, who become an important part of the story. The post continued: "We drove past a lost cat sign and both of us freaked. It looked SO much like Thomas O'Malley. My dad wrote the number down, thinking maybe he'd call. Out of curiosity he looks up the number to find out, and it's the friend of my mother that lives two streets over!"

A few nights later, the cat appeared outside the OP's home. "I was so happy I was crying. He was vibrating because he was purring so loud. I thought it was a happy ending, I had my best buddy back".

Unfortunately for poster, the story did not end there. The family friend and her daughter visited the house and the cat instantly ran away from them. Following an argument between both families, the person's father had to produce paperwork proving ownership of the cat, but that still wasn't enough to end the matter.

Life transformation coach Natalie Maximets has regularly helped people deal with family and neighborly feuds. She told Newsweek: "People often argue with their neighbors due to a variety of reasons. One of the most common causes of disputes between neighbors is a lack of communication. When neighbors don't communicate with each other, misunderstandings can arise and lead to disagreements.

"Lack of communication, boundary issues, different lifestyles and different opinions are all common causes of disputes."

While the ownership of a pet is an unusual feud, it's not uncommon for neighbors to find themselves at war with one another. According to a survey conducted in 2016 by Homes.com, 36 percent of Americans experienced arguments with their neighbors, and one in four have a long-running feud.

Turning to Reddit, the original poster was seeking clarity about whether they're right to keep the cat and put the matter behind them, or whether they should give it to the family friend who see the cat as an emotional support animal for the daughter.

Redditor's users were in favor of the original poster's stand, with the majority adamant that the cat belongs to the poster and they have no reason to give him up. One user, by the handle u/cauliflowerchoiceldn, reasoned: "It's your cat, who cares about the cat thieves! The fact you have proof he is yours is enough."

