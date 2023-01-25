Fani Willis Gave 'Direct' Hint That Trump Indictment is Coming: Kirschner

It's only a matter of time before indictments are filed against former President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

A judge heard arguments Tuesday on whether to make public a special grand jury report that was written after a seven-month investigation regarding Trump's alleged tampering.

Presidential votes in 2020 were recounted by hand and still deemed President Joe Biden the winner in Georgia. Trump allegedly called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and requested that he "find" the 11,780 votes needed to beat Biden in the state. Although Trump inched closer to Biden in the recount, Biden still won the state.

The investigation was examining if any crimes were committed during Trump's attempt to win Georgia.

What did Fani Willis say?

Kirschner, who has claimed for months that indictments are coming for Trump regarding the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and the former president's efforts to overturn an election, cited Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as proof that Trump might be listed in the report as committing criminal charges.

In a Tuesday episode of MSNBC's The ReidOut, Kirschner called Willis a silver lining in holding Trump accountable for his actions.

"We've been waiting for accountability to come for Donald Trump for years. Yesterday in court, DA Fani Willis said the most DIRECT & CONCRETE things we've yet heard from a prosecutor, indicating that indictments are coming," Kirschner tweeted while sharing an episode of his appearance on The ReidOut.

Kirschner quoted two words used by Willis during her argument to keep the report sealed until charges are pressed. During her argument, Willis requested to keep the report private until charges are pressed for future defendants to be treated fairly. She also said charges "were imminent."

Kirschner said that since Willis used "defendants" plural and that she said charges were imminent, he believes an indictment against Trump is expected soon.

"She didn't use that word recklessly," Kirschner said on The ReidOut. "She is contemplating returning indictments against whoever it is the grand jury recommended."

What happens if charges are pressed?

Joy Reid, host of The ReidOut, was more skeptical. In the same segment, she hosted Jason Johnson, a professor of politics and journalism at Morgan State University. Willis faces a long road if charges are pressed against Trump, and Johnson said Willis would need to win the trial. If she wins the trial, consequences for meddling with the election could be as small as paying a fine or being prohibited from running for office again.

Johnson said he wouldn't believe that Trump faced serious consequences until he saw Trump wearing a jumpsuit.

"I don't care about small things," Johnson said. "I want to see people go to jail."

Trump faces several investigations, such as his involvement in election meddling and his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The former president is again seeking the Oval Office and announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.